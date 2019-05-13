Mercedes have sent a Formula One car to the home of a terminally ill boy who Lewis Hamilton says inspired him to win the Spanish Grand Prix.



Moments after recapturing the championship lead from Valtteri Bottas with victory at Barcelona, Hamilton dedicated his triumph to Harry Shaw - a five-year-old, diagnosed with cancer.

Hamilton had been alerted to Harry's plight after he sent him a video of support from his hospital bed.

"Harry, you don't know how much this message means to me buddy. Thank you so much, you are my inspiration today Harry. I will try to make you proud," Hamilton posted on his Instagram page.

"You are such a strong boy, I wish I was as strong as you, I wanted the world to see how strong you are and ask everyone to send their best wishes and prayers to you during this hard time. Sending you love Harry. God bless you. Your friend, Lewis."

Harry has since been transferred to his Surrey home for his final days.

A JustGiving page has been set up in Harry's name with the aim of fundraising for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to continue research into bone cancer.