Athletes are known for putting their bodies on the line and doing whatever it takes to win.

But an American hurdler has taken that mantra to the next level.

In the SEC Championships' 400m hurdles, Texas A&M's Infinite Tucker was neck and neck with his own college teammate Robert Grant for the gold.

Desperate for the win, Tucker launched himself full Superman style just a few strides from the finish line.

Advertisement

Tucker face planted himself across the line in what looked a nasty fall but appeared to be worth the pain as he secured the win.

The video has since gone viral across social media with screengrabs of Tucker's finish quickly circulating as the newest meme.

"I wish I was as dedicated to anything as Infinite Tucker is to crossing the finish line first," one user wrote.

I wish I was as dedicated to anything as Infinite Tucker is to crossing the finish line first. pic.twitter.com/DgEoPvJwHZ — Clara Goodwin (@5NEWSClara) May 12, 2019

Spring semester got me like: pic.twitter.com/z3NXW2lyVP — Johnathan (@_Johnathanc_) May 12, 2019

Tucker has since revealed the inspiration behind the jump came from seeing his mother at the finish line.

"I closed my eyes over hurdle 10. I opened it, saw my ma at the finish, and I jumped to give her a hug," he told ESPN.

"I just gave it my all and I felt like diving to the finish was me using my whole body. I just gave it my all that race."

However, Grant was not so impressed by his teammates daring jump, telling ESPN, "If I say what I thought on this camera, microphone right now, Coach (Pat) Henry would kick me off the team."

Tucker also earned the prestigious honour of coming in at No. 1 on iconic ESPN show SportsCenter's top 10 plays of the day.