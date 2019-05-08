Issac Luke faces a battle to win back the No 9 jersey at the Warriors, after being dropped over concerns with his defensive game.

The Kiwis hooker was the most notable casualty from Sunday's 36-18 loss to the Knights.

Not only did he lose his starting position to Nathaniel Roache, but Australian Karl Lawton has taken the utility role on the bench, meaning a rare outing for Luke in reserve grade.

"[Defence] is a really important part of our game, in that area [there] needs to be some improvement," said coach Stephen Kearney, when asked why Luke had been axed.

Advertisement

"He's very experienced, he understands in this competition it's about performing, what he needs to do to get back to playing his best."

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck admitted the relegation of the 260-game veteran was unexpected, but the 31-year-old had responded well.

"It was surprising but that is the plan we are going with this weekend and the coach has made the call," said Tuivasa-Sheck. "We have to back Karl who is coming up. Isaac's been good; he trained really well. It's always tough to go back to the Cup side … but Isaac is a professional. He will take it in for a bit but then he will get on with his next job."

It will remain a fluid situation, but Roache may now have the inside running. Luke was one of the best Warriors players across the 2018 season, but has struggled to hit those heights this year, and gain the match fitness required.

"Bully had a hampered back end of the pre-season with a shoulder and a hamstring," said Kearney. "That was the challenge that we had, trying to manage his time. In that position, in the middle, you are going to get some work."

Issac Luke. Photo / Photosport

Kearney said there won't be a set rotation policy among the hookers and performance will be the sole indicator of selection.

Given their current predicament, the Warriors are remaining upbeat. Their two win-six loss record has equalled their worst ever start to a season after eight games, but Kearney rejected the idea there was extra pressure on the team this week, after four consecutive defeats.

"It's been a tough month for us, the guys have been working hard, getting close but not quite good enough," said Kearney. "[But it's about] making sure we prepare well to play well on Saturday. Regardless of whether we are winning or losing, that's always the focus and that doesn't change. That's what's really important for us."

Kodi Nikorima completed his first training session on Wednesday, with his speed off the mark and sheer presence as a playmaker standing out during the team drills.

Tuivasa-Sheck hopes his experience — 86 NRL games and 13 tests — can make a difference.

"We are excited to have him on board," said Tuivasa-Sheck. "There's mean speed there [and] a bit of experience, that the main thing we lost with Shaun [Johnson] going. Chanel [Harris-Tavita] and Kegs (Adam Keighran), they debuted and they are young, exciting [and] got skills but unfortunately just missing a bit of game awareness and experience and that's what Kodi has."

Wing David Fusitu'a completed the session — including a couple of heavy landings, to test out his injured ribs — and looks likely to return after missing the last two matches.

Back rower Tohu Harris took no part in training, as he continues to manage a knee complaint.

It's an old injury that flared up in the second half of the round seven game in Melbourne, which meant Harris also had limited involvement in training last week.

Patrick Herbert and Nikorima have been nominated as the potential goalkicker to fill the void left by Harris-Tavita.

Neither have much experience, and have yet to land a goal in an NRL game, and both stayed behind for extra practice after the field session on Wednesday.