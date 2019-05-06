The Black Caps' test and ODI fixtures in Australia next summer have been confirmed.

Cricket Australia released their 2019-20 summer schedule today.

As previously announced, the Black Caps will play a three-match test series beginning with the opening test at Perth Stadium on December 12. It will be a day-night test which will start at 6pm NZT.

New Zealand also will feature in the traditional tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground beginning on Boxing Day, the Sydney Cricket Ground test which begins on January 3.

The Black Caps' haven't played a test at the MCG since 1987.

Kane Williamson's side will then return to Australia in March for a one-day series with the opening two games in Sydney followed by the final match in Hobart.

Australia will also host a test series against Pakistan in November.

New Zealand last played an ODI on Australian soil in 2016 - a 3-0 series defeat. It's been 10 years since the Black Caps last beat Australia in an ODI in Australia.

Test Series v New Zealand

December 12-16: Perth Stadium, Day-Night test 1pm (6pm NZT)

December 26-30: MCG, 10.30am (12.30pm NZT)

January 3-7: SCG, 10.30am (12.30pm NZT)

ODI Series v New Zealand

March 13: SCG, 2.30pm (DN) (4.30pm NZT)

March 15: SCG, 10.30am (12.30pm NZT)

March 20: Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 2.30pm (DN) (4.30pm NZT)