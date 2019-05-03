Sam Whitelock locked in, Beauden Barrett and Brodie Retallick not far away. Sabbaticals have become the sweetener sprinkled atop New Zealand Rugby's contracting pie.

What started with Dan Carter, Richie McCaw and continued with Ben Smith is now a common theme; major concessions are often granted to retain elite All Blacks long term.

While McCaw, Smith and Carter, after his stint at Perpignan, had four to six months away from the game, next season the financial and lifestyle attraction of Japan is proving too enticing for many All Blacks to turn down.

Liam Squire, Jackson Hemopo, Kieran Read and Ryan Crotty are already heading there.

NZ Rugby's hand is forced to either lose other leaders for one season – or for good.

Whitelock made that clear when he outlined he was prepared to walk away, before NZR bended further.

It's far from ideal but this situation comes with sitting at the shallow end of the player market pool.

It's the same story as experienced, fringe All Blacks and the middle tier are picked off.

If not Japan then France, England, Wales, Ireland, Italy, Scotland all lurk.

"Everyone wants our coaches and everyone wants our players," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, a man in demand himself after the World Cup, said.

Whitelock's fresh four-year deal, which features a season away from Super Rugby and the Crusaders in 2020, is the latest example. His terms dictate he can still be selected from Japan, allowing him the best of both worlds.

This will inevitably open the door to others pursuing similar arrangements, though Hansen argues the All Blacks have previously selected from offshore.

"It's nothing new. Sam has signed a four-year contract with New Zealand that allows him to go to Japan.

"We've selected people that have been overseas and are contracted to come back before - Luke McAlister was an example."

As centurion and future All Blacks captain, Whitelock holds all the bargaining power.

So, too, do Barrett and Retallick, both of whom boast world player of the year accolades.

"You could expect them to have a sabbatical I think," Hansen said. "It's one way of keeping players in the country so that's a possibility."

Barrett, in particular, is close to reaching an agreement, with the Hurricanes expecting to this week hear details of his plans to venture abroad.

Four months out from the World Cup, the All Blacks expect players to soon announce plans in order to minimise distractions.

"The contracting people are working through that at the moment and they're pretty comfortable with where that's at. When they're ready to make it public I suppose we'll hear about it," said Hansen.

Barrett's potential annual income in France has been touted in the region of $3.4m but Hansen appears confident neither prized asset will walk away entirely.

"They come and have a chat and I give them my opinion but at the end of the day all those decisions have to be made by the player themselves. If they come and make an informed decision, you've got to back whatever decision they make.

"It's when it's not informed, and they haven't done their homework properly, then that's where it can be a little frustrating.

"They're three senior guys and they're very good at making sure they've got all the information and making good decisions."

The wider concern should be for Super Rugby, which continues to be pillaged of depth and talent.

With World League plans on the skids, collectively Sanzaar still has no answer on that front.

Next year New Zealand teams alone will, clearly, be missing a host of star attractions.

Who replaces Barrett, Retallick, Whitelock at the Hurricanes, Chiefs and Crusaders?

Truth is they are irreplaceable, at that level especially.

At least they will return. The same is often not true for South Africa and Australia.

This is why these ever-evolving sabbaticals, viewed by NZR as the best of a challenging, rapidly changing era, are here to stay.