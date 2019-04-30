Radio Sport tennis commentator Matt Brown is joined by New Zealand doubles player Marcus Daniell to present the Game Set and Match tennis podcast.

Marcus is fresh from reaching the final at the ATP tournament in Budapest and starts his campaign in Estoril on Thursday morning.

This week we discuss Rafael Nadal's shock defeat to Dominic Thiem in the Barcelona Open semifinals, his second loss on the clay in as many weeks. Is Rafa still the favourite to win a 12th French Open in a few weeks?

Marcus gives his few on a number of ATP Tour developments including the players voting out Tour chief Chris Kermode and whether Player Council representative Justin Gimelstob who has been convicted of an assault, should be voted off the council at its meeting in Rome next month.

Matt catches up with New Zealand women's champion Valentina Ivanov who has been back in Auckland for a couple of weeks preparing to head to Europe for a series of ITF tournaments.