Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Blake Green and David Fusitu'a have all been selected for the Warriors' eighth-round NRL clash against the Newcastle Knights at Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday.

Green has missed the last three games against South Sydney, North Queensland and Melbourne while Tuivasa-Sheck and Fusitu'a were both ruled out of the Anzac Day battle against the Storm.

Other features of the selection see Patrick Herbert, who shone in Melbourne in his first NRL outing, keep in place ahead of Solomone Kata while Adam Blair is demoted to the bench.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney is hopeful all Tuivasa-Sheck, Green and Fusitu'a will come through training this week to take their places against the Knights.

Not selected is utility Jazz Tevaga, who was forced off the field with a leg injury after playing just 14 minutes against Melbourne.

With Tuivasa-Sheck, Green and Fusitu'a named, Kearney has switched Peta Hiku back to left centre, Tohu Harris returns to the second row and Gerard Beale goes to the bench.

Retained at right centre is Patrick Herbert following his impressive debut last week.

There's a positional switch in the starting forward pack.

Isaiah Papali'i remains as an edge forward with the seasoned Adam Blair providing experience on a bench which also includes hooker Nathaniel Roache and prop Bunty Afoa.

Blair heads into this weekend's encounter just four games short of joining the NRL's 300-game club.

The four additional players on the extended interchange are standoff-halfback Hayze Perham, centre Solomone Kata and middle forwards Ligi Sao and Chris Satae.

The Warriors and Newcastle are both on four points after seven rounds, the Knights 11th with a points for and against differential of minus 22 while the Warriors are 12th with a differential of minus 24.

In 39 matches between the two clubs, the Warriors have won 20, the Knights 18 with one draw.

The Warriors have won the last six contests at Mount Smart Stadium since losing 19-24 to the Knights in 2012.

Warriors team to face the Knights at Mt Smart Stadium:

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C)

2 David Fusitu'a

3 Peta Hiku

4 Patrick Herbert

5 Ken Maumalo

6 Chanel Harris-Tavita

7 Blake Green

8 Agnatius Paasi

9 Issac Luke

10 Leeson Ah Mau

11 Isaiah Papali'i

12 Tohu Harris

13 Lachlan Burr

Interchange:

14 Nathaniel Roache

15 Adam Blair

16 Bunty Afoa

17 Gerard Beale

18 Hayze Perham

20 Solomone Kata

21 Ligi Sao

23 Chris Satae

(Four to be omitted)