Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has backed in-form winger Sevu Reece for a call-up to the All Blacks.

The 22-year-old rookie wing has been in sensational form of late, capped off by an influential performance in the Crusaders' 36-10 win over the Lions last night.

Reece was a menace for the Lions all night, contributing two tries and setting up another. His first five-pointer in particular – bumping over Lions No8 Kwagga Smith on his way to scoring in the corner – caught the attention of rugby fans across the country.

Speaking to media after the win, Robertson praised Reece's recent performances and suggested that the winger's form could be hard for Steve Hansen and the All Blacks selectors to ignore.

"Look, it's pretty special form, isn't it? I could chuck in that speculation myself, but it's not for me to do that. He just needs to keep playing well," Robertson said.

"He's little, but powerful and explosive and creates a lot. It's a really good get for us. I'm just really proud of him really, what he's achieved on and off the field. He's a pretty good Crusader, isn't he?"

Sevu Reece of the Crusaders scores a try. Photo / Photosport

Reece has had a sharp rise from not having a Super Rugby contract due to his troubled past – where he was discharged in court without conviction after a domestic violence incident in July last year – to making the wing position for the Crusaders his own after earning a late full-time contract in March.

With Nehe Milner-Skudder sidelined with injury and Waiseke Naholo struggling for form, the door could be open for a player like Reece to breakthrough into the All Blacks squad.

Hansen identified this week that there were as many as three mystery players who could be surprise inclusions in the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup squad.

When asked on Radio Sport if he had been impressed by any players outside of the usual stand out All Blacks, Hansen said there had been "two or three" who had caught his eye.

"I'm not going to mention names and put pressure on them but there have certainly been some people out there," Hansen said. "[They] have also been quite obvious to most people.

"It's been good to see and now that we're getting to the business part of the season it'll be interesting to see if they can maintain that high level of performance that we've been getting from them."