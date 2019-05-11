The Springboks have revealed their new "unstoppable" jersey for the Rugby World Cup – but not everyone is happy about it.

In a press release, the Springboks announced the jersey which "was designed with unique characteristics and features to compliment the playing style and technical requirements of the Boks".

"It's a momentous year as the Springboks aim to win our third World Cup in Japan," said SA Rugby boss Jurie Roux.

"Every little detail counts and that includes all the focus and effort put in by ASICS into making this the most advanced jersey for the Boks to wear in Japan and support them in their quest to reach their goal."

Springboks 2018 Rugby World Cup home jersey. Photo / Twitter

However, some fans pointed out that there was no Springbok on the front of the jersey and took to social media to point out their frustrations.

"I hate World Cup jerseys. Always diluted....where's the Springbok logo?" one fan pointed out.

"Nice cricket jerseys... When will you be revealing the "Springbok" Jersey??? #ridiculous," said another.

"Where's your springbok???? Shocking," added another fan.

Springboks' 2019 Rugby World Cup home jersey. Photo / Twitter

As it has been in the past, the Springbok logo was moved to the left sleeve of the jersey to accommodate the official World Cup logo on the left breast.

The new home jersey draws inspiration from the 1995 World Cup Springbok winning team, with a more traditional olive green and orange gold look.

The Springboks will face the All Blacks in their first game of the tournament.