Rising New Zealand pole vault star Olivia McTaggart is set for an injury layoff after a frightening incident during the Auckland Vertical Pursuit last weekend.

McTaggart requires surgery after fracturing a bone in her wrist while attempting to clear 4.40m at the Auckland event.

On her first attempt at the height, McTaggart's pole spectacularly snapped, sending her crashing to the mat where she hurt her wrist.

McTaggart tried to continue without success, and while she still won the event after earlier clearing 4.27m, she is now set to be sidelined.

"Surgery on my wrist happens Tuesday. Not what I was hoping for at all but it's the best option and I'm grateful for the team I've got behind me. Onwards and upwards," McTaggart posted on Instagram.

The 19-year-old is still expected to make the New Zealand team for the World Championships in Qatar in September.

Although she is yet to reach the 4.56m height required for automatic qualification, McTaggart is one of the nine New Zealanders who were earlier this week conditionally selected for the championships.

McTaggart is expected to be back in time to compete at the World University Games in July.