One of the All Blacks' biggest nemesis', former French captain Raphael Ibanez, is reportedly set to join Thames Valley's coaching staff in this year's Heartland Championship.

Though the Swamp Foxes are yet to confirm the move, 98-test veteran Ibanez told L'Equipe the move was happening, saying he was hoping to "discover their rugby from the inside".

Ibanez played a leading role in the French sides that knocked the All Blacks out of the Rugby World Cup in 1999, and most famously, in the quarter-finals in 2007, where he was captain.

"I'm going there with a very enthusiastic spirit, with the idea of taking on board as many things as possible. I'm going there to discover their rugby from the inside. I'm very interested in finding out about the links between schools and clubs," Ibanez said.

"It's a project I had in mind for a long time. The New Zealand Federation is proud to send its best coaches around the world.

"This is completely legitimate when their national team is double world champions. But to go the other way, a foreign coach in a New Zealand staff is almost impossible. The NZRU controls and centralises everything: clubs, players, coaches. It does not shock me at all. It made the project more difficult, but it seems that I am persevering."

Ibanez, who quit as coach of Bordeaux-Begles in 2017, credited Wales coach Warren Gatland with securing him the opportunity.

Thames Valley celebrate with the Meads Cup after defeating South Canterbury in last year's final. Photo / Photosport

"Warren Gatland personally supported my candidacy for it to be done with Thames Valley. This was the first province he trained with, I guess it helped with the decision," Ibanez told L'Equipe.

Ibanez says he's been in regular contact with Thames Valley coach Matt Bartleet.

Thames Valley beat South Canterbury in the Heartland Championship final last season.

Edmond Leahy, CEO of Thames Valley Rugby, told the Herald he was hopeful of completing the move later this week.