Manasa Mataele provided a early contender for pass of the season in the Crusaders' impressive performance over the Hurricanes tonight.

The defending champions cruised to a 38-22 victory, their 17th in a row, thanks largely to a 24-0 first half scoreline.

Match report: Crusaders blow away Hurricanes in dominant display

Of their four first half tries, the most impressive was one set up by Crusaders winger Mataele who produced a staggering pass from the ground while falling into touch.

Advertisement

The giant number 14 flicked a pass up to Richie Mo'unga who darted away down the righthand touchline for the try. Mataele looked to have put a foot in touch but the TMO's replay showed he somehow kept a leg in the air while getting the pass away.

The Crusaders ended up scoring six tries to four to capture their 20th win at Christchurch Stadium and move to the top of the New Zealand Conference with two victories to start the season.