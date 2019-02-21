A Canadian club is reportedly looking to lure Sonny Bill Williams back to rugby league.

According to foxsports.com.au, the Toronto Wolfpack, who play in the UK Championship, have made an offer to Williams after meeting with his agent in the Middle East last year.

The report says the Canadian side's offer is around $5 million, in an attempt to bring the All Blacks star back to the 13-a-side game.

The club's billionaire owner David Argyle confirmed to foxsports.com.au that they were hoping to bring Williams in on a one-year deal.

"We are working towards making Sonny Bill Williams a Wolfpack player for 2020. We would love to have him join the Wolfpack family and we will pay whatever it takes to make that happen," Argyle said.

"The excitement he would bring to the sport of rugby league in this country would be incredible.

"Having someone of his talent join the Wolfpack would greatly raise the profile of the club, but also help move the game forward globally.

"Sonny is a phenomenal athlete. He is rugby's LeBron James and we see his recruitment as bigger than when David Beckham joined LA Galaxy. He is box office and puts bums on seats.

"It may be one of his last seasons and I am sure that rugby fans - whether league or union - across North America will travel to Toronto to see a player of his quality represent the Wolfpack."

Williams' manager Khoder Nasser said he didn't want to comment so not to distract the cross-code superstar from his big year ahead.

"I don't think it's appropriate to distract Sonny from what is a monumental season for him," he told foxsports.com.au. "My priority is to make sure Sonny is focused on this year with the Blues and making the All Blacks squad. What is to come afterwards will take care of itself."

Williams is expected to be a key player for the All Blacks at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Last year, the 33-year-old left the door open to a return to league.

"The last couple of years have been tough with injury, but I still have the fire inside me. I still feel fresh," he told the Sydney Morning Herald. "I'm not sure if league is in my future at 33 [but] if there are offers, I will examine it with my family and go from there."

Toronto missed out on a promotion to the Super League last season.