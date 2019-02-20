The Rugby World Cup is still seven months away but speculation about who will make the All Blacks team is already in full force.

The most likely All Black to start in their first game of the tournament against the Springboks at International Stadium Yokohama is Rieko Ioane, according to the TAB.

The sports betting website has released the odds of every All Black's chances of starting the first game of the World Cup.

Here are the top candidates by position according to the TAB:

Props

Owen Franks - 1.22

Karl Tu'inukuafe - 1.70

Joe Moody - 2.25

Ofa Tu'ungafasi - 4.00

Nepo Laulala - 12.00

Hookers

Codie Taylor - 1.75

Dane Coles - 2.25

Nathan Harris - 10.00

Liam Coltman - 21.00

Locks

Brodie Retallick - 1.15

Sam Whitelock - 1.20

Scott Barrett - 3.00

Patrick Tuipulotu - 10.00

Luke Romano - 12.00

Loose forwards

Kieran Read - 1.12

Sam Cane - 1.25

Liam Squire - 1.30

Ardie Savea - 2.50

Shannon Frizell - 7.50

Luke Whitelock - 13.00

Matt Todd - 13.00

Vaea Fifita - 13.00

Akira Ioane - 17.00

Halfback

Aaron Smith - 1.25

TJ Perenara - 3.75

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi - 12.00

First-five

Beauden Barrett - 1.22

Richie Mo'unga - 4.50

Damian McKenzie - 8.00

Centres

Jack Goodhue - 1.70

Sonny Bill Williams - 1.70

Ryan Crotty - 1.90

Anton Lienert-Brown - 2.75

Ngani Laumape - 10.00

Ma'a Nonu - 21.00

Vince Aso - 21.00

Outside backs

Rieko Ioane - 1.10

Ben Smith - 1.15

Damian McKenzie - 2.00

Waisake Naholo - 2.50

Jordie Barrett - 3.00

Beauden Barrett - 10.00

George Bridge - 12.00

Nehe Milner-Skudder - 12.00

