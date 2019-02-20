The tale of Ellis Genge's international career is told on his left foot.

The 24-year-old English prop has taken a novel approach to remembering his time on tour with the national team, getting a tattoo on his foot after a tour.

Genge has two kangaroos to mark his time in Australia, a puma, a springbok and a shamrock, and will next weekend add a dragon after the side play Wales in the Six Nations this weekend.

Expected to get the starting role in the front row while first-choice loose head prop Mako Vunipola is sidelined with injury, Genge's tattoo collection could grow substantially over the coming weeks.

However, Genge knew he had some big shoes to step into filling in for Vunipola.

Ellis Genge. Photo / Getty Images

"I don't think we can replace what Mak brought to the squad," Genge told the Times. "He has been unbelievable, especially the past few games. I don't think there is any replacement for what Mak brought to the table."

England hooker Jamie George said Genge had an edge to him and was looking forward to packing down with him at scrum time.

"He's got an edge to him," he told the Times. "What you see is what you get. It's an amazing thing to have, as a hooker playing with a prop like that. He will go hard and he's going to be aggressive."