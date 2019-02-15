All Black TJ Perenara has posted video online of his emotional wedding day haka last month, surrounded by All Blacks team mates.

Tj and Greer Perenara married in Porirua on January 12 and have released footage of their special day on Youtube through their videographer.

The newlyweds performed a haka along with their guests at the at Gear Homestead in Porirua.

The film includes All Blacks Ardie Savea and Israel Dagg. The rugby players and other guests start up the haka, with the couple then joining in.

Perenara tied the knot to Samuel, his long-time partner, in a surprise wedding ceremony.

Friends and family of the couple thought they were invited to an engagement party, but were stunned to learn that they were also attending a wedding.

"We met about nine years ago at a friend's Halloween party – and I was dressed as a bride," Greer told Woman's Day.

"He was driving around with his mates and he spotted one of our mutual friends standing outside of the house we were at. She goes, 'Come inside!' and he did."

The bride costume must have worked – after leaving the party later that night, Perenara was pretty sure he'd found the girl he'd eventually wed.

"I turned to my mate and said, 'I'm going to marry that girl one day,'" TJ said.

They chose a jazzed-up backyard barbecue theme for their wedding at Gear Homestead.

TJ's vows as told to Woman's Day:

"Greer, I love you, my darling. I love the way you love me and I love the way you love my family as if they were your own. I think they love you more than me sometimes.

"I take you to be my wife with my whole heart. I give myself to you in love and marriage. I promise to encourage you, laugh with you and be your biggest fan.

"I promise to love you through good times and bad, and I promise to be the best husband I can be. You're my rock and my love."