Controversial Wellington rugby player Losi Filipo has been named in the New Zealand Sevens development squad, following a rehabilitation process for violent outbursts.

In 2016, Filipo was sentenced to nine months' supervision for assaulting four people, including two women, and ordered to attend alcohol counselling and a course on living without violence.

Now, more than three years after the beginning of his rehabilitation process, New Zealand Rugby have signed off on him joining the national system.

Losi Filipo has been named in the All Blacks Sevens development squad. Photo / Photosport

"He has shown remorse, commitment and determination to make positive changes and rugby continues to play an influential role in Losi's life. NZR does not condone violence and is actively investing in programmes that support safer communities," New Zealand Rugby's respect and inclusion programme leader Nicki Nicol said.

The All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens teams will assemble this weekend to travel to Okinawa, Japan, for matches against the Japanese national sevens teams.

New Zealand Rugby Sevens Development Manager Chad Tuoro said the development programmes are a crucial part of the national sevens structure.

"Our development programmes are promoting players into the professional sevens environment and it's vital to have that next tier of players ready to step up into the World Series.

"Being able to give these players international experience is an incredible opportunity and going to Okinawa gives us a look at where our sevens teams will be based for the Olympic Games."

All Blacks Sevens development squad:

Losi Filipo, Dan Fransen, Taylor Haugh, Jacob Kneepkens, Peni Lasaqa, James Little, Josh Moorby, Curtis Reid, Adam Simpson, Te Puoho Stephens, Te Rangatira Waitokia, William Warbrick.

Black Ferns Sevens development squad: Kendall Buckingham, Amy du Plessis, Dhys Faleafaga, Tynealle Fitzgerald, Tysha Ikenasio, Isla Norman-Bell, Rina Paraone, Mererangi Paul, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Kennedy Simon, Grace Steinmetz, Kiki Tahere, Kalyn Takitimu-Cook.