Controversy has erupted in the second Twenty20 between the Black Caps and India tonight, with a debatable dismissal from the decision review system causing chaos.
The DRS drama came after Daryl Mitchell was given out lbw to spinner Krunal Pandya. Mitchell quickly reviewed after consulation with captain Kane Williamson, indicating that he felt he had hit the ball.
That was what the review seemed to show as well, with the "Hotspot" technology showing a mark on Mitchell's bat. There was no such mark when the ball passed the bat on "Snicko", indicating the hotspot could have been from bat hitting pad, but replays also seemed to show a faint inside edge.
However, Kiwi third umpire Shaun Haig clearly didn't see enough evidence for him to overturn the decision, potentially favouring Snicko over Hotspot, and with ball-tracking showing that the delivery would have gone on to hit the stumps, Mitchell was given out.
That wasn't the end of the matter though, with Williamson throwing his hands in the air and Mitchell delaying his exit, leaving the on-field umpires to discuss. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and experienced campaigner MS Dhoni gathered around but in the end Mitchell had to respect the umpire's decision, and depart for just one.
The decision went down poorly with cricket followers on social media, though there were a few who believed the right call was made.
The wicket reduced the Black Caps to 43-3, as they had to dig out of an early hole in their attempt to secure a rare series victory over India.
