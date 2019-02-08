There was little that Jonah Lomu couldn't do during his prime, and some footage from the archives has reinforced his incredible all-around talents.

A video from the Hong Kong Sevens in the mid 1990s has emerged on social media today, showing Lomu briefly turning into a quarterback, throwing a NFL-style pass from one sideline to the other, leading to an eventual try for New Zealand.

Stumbled on this old clip of Jonah Lomu at the @OfficialHK7s - Turns out he had an absolute CANNON for an arm. pic.twitter.com/tuutka4WLB — USA Sevens Rugby (@USASevensRugby) February 7, 2019

Lomu - who held a slew of athletics records when he was at school, unsurprisingly including discus, shot put and javelin - used the Hong Kong Sevens to break out onto the world stage.

The powerful winger embarked on his first steps to worldwide fame when he debuted at the 1994 Hong Kong Sevens as an unknown 18-year-old. His tremendous power and strength, coupled with his enormous speed, saw him quickly make his mark with some dazzling try-scoring feats that would become synonymous with his reputation as the world's most damaging wing.

Advertisement

He then returned to Hong Kong for the event in later years, as part of some star-studded New Zealand lineups, and Lomu reminsiced about his first trip to Hong Kong, which was quite eventful.

"Despite coming down with food poisoning early on, my first trip to Hong Kong was a blast. I'm not sure what I picked up, but I was certainly feeling crook just after we arrived.

"I clearly remember 'Rushie' and coach Gordon Tietjens coming to my room and asking me whether I thought I'd be okay to play. I just said, 'You give me that black jersey and I'll be right - sweet as.' I got straight out of bed, made it through the first training session and went on to play every game.

"Food poisoning or not, this was a New Zealand jumper and I wasn't going to miss the opportunity. Not only did we win the tournament but I had the time of my life."

That tournament put Lomu on the map to be picked for the 1995 Rugby World Cup, and the rest was history.