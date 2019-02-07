Promising Warriors utility Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is leaving the club.

The 23-year-old, who signed from the Storm four years ago, announced his departure on social media last night.

Nicoll-Klokstad, who made seven NRL appearances during the 2017 season, is off to the Canberra Raiders.

His exit isn't completely unexpected but will be lamented by some fans.

Nicoll-Klokstad has always stood out for his professional attitude, encompassed by the way he adapted quickly when given his first grade chance in 2017.

He looked immediately at home, and had the priceless knack of being in the right place at the right time.

View this post on Instagram

Man where to start... Just wanna thank the @nzwarriors for everything they’ve given me and my family the last 4 years.. from the opportunity to come home and for giving me my debut 🙌🏼 the high and the lows of this game has been a great learning adventure for both me and my little tribe ❤️ can’t thank the club , the fans and my family enough for everything that they’ve contributed to my time back home. Im looking forward to the opportunity that’s presented it self 😊 will be challenging yet an enjoyable experience 🙌🏼 God has been so good through this whole process and can’t wait to see what he has planned for me and my tribe moving forward .. ❤️ much love CNK .. no.218 signing out 🙌🏼 #believing for #bigger #and #greater #things

A post shared by Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (@charnzenicollklokstad) on

Nicoll-Klokstad, who is of Maori, Cook Islands and Norwegian descent, grabbed try doubles on three occasions, and left with the impressive record of seven tries from seven appearances.

He also averaged more than 100m per match in those seven games, and looked a player for the future.

But he didn't feature last season, with the emergence of Ken Maumalo and the superlative form of David Fusitu'a locking up the wing spots.

The arrival of both Peta Hiku and Gerard Beale at the start of last year always meant his chances were going to be limited, as the two Kiwi internationals pushed him down the queue for a centre spot.

He was seen as an emerging talent, but limited to grinding away in reserve grade.

But Nicoll-Klokstad had an X factor rarely seen in young players at the Warriors and will be hopeful of more first grade chances across the Tasman.

"It's simply a better opportunity for him," said Warriors football manager Brian Smith.

