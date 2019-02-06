Canterbury recruit Dylan Napa was forced to drop his pants to prove to a Bulldogs official that he wasn't the star of a new scandalous video doing the rounds on social media.

Fairfax media report the Canterbury front-rower lowered his trousers to show he didn't have a tattoo on his upper thigh, and was not the man caught on camera performing an indecent act.

The 26-year-old yesterday spoke to media for the first time since he was exposed last month in a pair of explicit videos, for which he is expected to be suspended by the NRL.

The fiery Queensland State of Origin star admitted he had struggled with the embarrassment but was unable to say whether any further videos might surface.

"Nothing surprises me now, man,'' Napa told the Sydney Morning Herald.



"Everything is out there. I don't know. You can't quote me on any of that because I don't know. Nothing will surprise me anymore. It sucks, I wish it wasn't me, but it is what it is. I have to try and move forward.

"At the start I was a bit nervous [facing family] because I have a 92-year-old grandmother and a one-year-old niece. I know what it's like to have women in my life, so it sucks. My mum has my back 100 per cent. My family have my back and I appreciate it.''

Having just joined Canterbury from the Sydney Roosters over the off-season, Napa was apologetic for the drama he had brought with him to his new club and thanked the Bulldogs for their unwavering support.

"I can't thank the club and my teammates enough. Coming to the Bulldogs, I wanted to set good examples and be a good role model for the young squad we have here,'' he said.

"It didn't go to plan to start this year. It was a good start to the pre-season last year, but it all got flipped on its head when this happened. I'm looking to put it all behind me and put all my energy and focus into football. That's the reason I came here.

"I don't want to see all these cameras again unless it's for a good thing, not something silly I did when I was 20."

Bulldogs coach Dean Pay said his star signing had endured a difficult time but was pleased with his attitude and commitment at training.

"It's been challenging for him. Obviously it was five years ago and at a different club," said Pay.

"I think it would be emotionally tough for anyone. We're here to support him. He's been fantastic since he's turned up. He's grown into a real leader for us as time has gone on.

"He trains with plenty of intensity. I just like the way he plays his footy. He's an aggressive player, and that's what we lacked a bit last year.''

Canterbury and former Warriors five-eighth Kieran Foran said Napa had made a positive contribution to the club and was looking forward to playing alongside him.



"I've really like the bloke since he's arrived. He's really good for our group and he's an upbeat sort of guy who is always positive," said Foran.

"He's an enforcer. You only have to watch the opposed sessions to see what he's capable of. Every player in this group excited to play with him. He's doing OK.''