A body is believed to be trapped in the wreckage of the plane carrying missing Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala and a pilot.

The plane was located on the seabed of the English Channel on Monday morning by oceanographer and search director David Mearns.

Images from the search, released overnight, shows one body inside the Piper Malibu aircraft, found about 24 nautical miles north of Guernsey in 63m deep water.

According to Mearns, a "substantial amount of wreckage" was found but "surprisingly" the plane was largely intact.

The plane had been carrying 28-year-old Sala, and had been piloted by David Ibbotson.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed the sighting.

"The remotely operated vehicle [ROV] carried out a further search of the area overnight, but did not identify any additional pieces of wreckage," the AAIB said in a statement.

"Tragically, in video footage from the ROV, one occupant is visible amidst the wreckage. The AAIB is now considering the next steps, in consultation with the families of the pilot and passenger, and the police."

On Monday, Mearns announced news of the wreckage being found on Twitter.

"Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN.

"As agreed with the Air Accident Investigation Branch they moved the [Offshore supply ship] GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by remotely-operated vehicle."

The BBC reported a decision has yet to be taken on whether to raise the wreckage to the surface.

Sala and Ibbotson disappeared on January 22 when the plane carrying them from Nantes, France to Cardiff dropped off the radar over Guernsey.

Sala was travelling to Wales to join Cardiff City, after signing a $29 million deal with his new club.

The search for Sala and Ibbotson was called off after three days before Argentina and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and other players funded an additional rescue effort over the weekend.

Cardiff paid tribute to Sala at the start of their Premier League match against Bournemouth over the weekend - the first time the club has been in action since the tragedy.

Working jointly with the AAIB, Mearns' ship and another search vessel, the Geo Ocean III, began combing a four square mile area of the channel, 24 nautical miles north of Guernsey.

The AAIB ship remained in place, sending down a remotely controlled submersible overnight, which captured the footage of the wreckage, the BBC reported.