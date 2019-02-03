After taking five first innings wickets against Sri Lanka in Canberra, Mitchell Starc said a back to basics approach had been inspired by Adams, the former New Zealand all rounder.

Starc had approached Adams, who is the New South wales bowling coach.

"I had a really nice session with Andre Adams before the Sri Lankan series," Starc said after the day.

"It was great to talk to him about getting that feeling back, rather than having to do anything technically – I've played enough cricket to know what works and doesn't work and to go back to things that set me straight.

"It was more that feeling of the ball coming out of the hand nicely and getting and timing and rhythm back. The rhythm has felt quite good throughout the summer."

Starc decided to ignored the "450 coaches" offering him advice when he was struggling for form.

"I am my own best coach and I know what's best for me," Starc said.

"Perhaps little things haven't been quite there that resulted in not-so-good stuff. It's been great to chat to him (Adams) and even Mitch Johnson and other guys I've worked with quite closely over the years to get that mindset back."

That's the way...Andre Adams in his prime. Photo / Photosport

He had also quit reading media because the criticism was affecting him.

"It probably wore me down a bit...then I got off all the social media and haven't read a paper in four or five weeks," he said.

"That's been the best thing for me, made me feel quite refreshed. As long as I know I have the backing of my teammates and I'm working hard, it will turn eventually.

"If you're doing the right thing it can feel like it's a long way away but things turned pretty quickly for me today."

Australia will search for victory on day four having set Sri Lanka a massive 516 to win thanks to Starc snaring five for 54.

The 43-year-old Adams played for New Zealand from 2001 to 2007. He quit the Auckland coaching set up for the New South Wales appointment in mid-2018.