The All Blacks Sevens team have beaten Fiji for the first time since they met in Sydney in 2018, in one of the more bizarre sevens games you'll see.

In the 36-14 New Zealand win, three players were shown cards - with Fiji down to five men on the field at one point.

After a fast start from the New Zealanders, Fiji found themselves a man down just before halftime when Sevuloni Mocenacagi was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle on Scott Gregory.

A try from Kurt Baker just before halftime gave the All Blacks Sevens a 19-7 lead at the break, which they soon extended when play got underway in the second half.

Fiji lost another man soon after the restart for a late tackle, and at that point the game was all but over.

Kurt Baker was also shown a yellow card late in the match after tripping a player chasing a kick, and finished the match in the sin bin.

However, the damage had been done and the New Zealand side knocked off the competition leaders.

They'll join the Black Ferns Sevens in the hunt for glory in Sydney, with the women's side set to meet Australia in their final.

The Black Ferns Sevens punched their ticket to the gold medal match with a convincing 29-5 win earlier on Sunday.

The Black Ferns Sevens play their final just after 8.30pm tonight, with the men's team playing just before 11pm.