All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett will not play in the Hurricanes' Super Rugby opener against the Waratahs in Sydney.

Barrett is currently on his honeymoon in Dubai with wife Hannah Laity after their wedding in January 19.

Laity said in an Instagram post earlier this week that the newlyweds would be away for two and a half weeks on their honeymoon.

Hurricanes communication manager Glenn McLean confirmed Barrett wouldn't be back in time to prepare for the Waratahs clash, Stuff reports.

Advertisement

The No 10 will serve one of his two mandatory All Blacks' leave weeks on that February 16 Sydney showdown.

Barrett's absence means an opportunity for either new signing Fletcher Smith or Jackson Garden-Bachop to fill the playmaking shoes, with everything now to play for in the Hurricanes' last remaining pre-season fixtures.

The rest of the All Blacks in the Hurricanes squad also get two rest weeks during the Super Rugby season.