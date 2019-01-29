Former All Black coach John Mitchell has squeezed his old team down the rankings.

Mitchell, an assistant to England boss Eddie Jones, has elevated Ireland above New Zealand in his own version of the world rankings.

But he was hardly complimentary about Ireland either, telling the Irish Times the men in green would attempt to "bore the s*** out of us".

While Ireland beat the All Blacks last year, Steve Hansen's side still sit on top of the world rankings. But not in Mitchell's world.

Advertisement

On the eve of a much anticipated Six Nations opener between Ireland and England, Mitchell said: "It's our aim to win the Six Nations but first up is Ireland and arguably they are the best team in the world.

"If you're going to play the best team in the world, you might as well get into them straight away.

"They deserved all the honours that came their way in 2018. It's always been tough playing there (Dublin) but it's even harder now because they're a well-coached side."

John Mitchell - kicking is boring? Photo / Photosport

Mitchell believes Ireland will base their game around halfback Conor Murray's expert kicking.

"Through their process and being a well-coached side, they are resilient, they will try and bore us basically," he said.

England star Owen Farrell is likely to lead the side after recovering from thumb surgery, while Mitchell said former Hurricanes forward Brad Shields is progressing well from a side strain.