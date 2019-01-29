After his flawless demolition of Lucas Pouille in the Australian Open semifinals, Novak Djokovic said he felt "divine".

His biggest challenge yesterday was to come up with an even stronger word, because this was tennis from another planet.

On paper, the 53rd meeting between Djokovic and Rafael Nadal promised to be one of the best finals in tennis history.

What we got instead was one of the best performances. Nadal is not just the world No 2, but one of the greatest players in the game's history. Yet he was rendered completely helpless by the depth, speed and angle of the balls flying at him.

The last time these two met in the Australian Open final, it took Djokovic 5 hours 53 minutes to inch his way to victory. This time, he needed only 124 minutes to wrap up a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 rout. It was the first time Nadal had failed to win a set in a major final.

The result arrived so suddenly that broadcasters around the world were left wondering how to fill all their dead airtime.

The signs were ominous for Nadal from the start. Djokovic arrived on court in his most loose-limbed, serene state of mind. He held serve to love without expending a drop of sweat, and then broke in turn for 2-0, striking one backhand winner with both feet off the ground. On every single shot, the sound of the ball on his racket was as crisp as biting an apple.

The commentary team on local television included a pair of major champions in Lleyton Hewitt and Jim Courier. Both men picked up on the hesitancy in Nadal's game, the sense of tightness and anxiety. It was understandable, for who wouldn't be uncomfortable when facing this bombardment?

Speaking after the match, Nadal acknowledged he had been short of his best. The problem, he said, was his lack of matches since his last tournament: September's US Open.

"Was unbelievable the way that he played, no doubt about that," said Nadal. "But at the same time, is true that physically I was not able. Five months without competing, having that big challenge in front of me, I needed something else. That something else — I don't have it yet, to compete at this super-high level.

"I think I was playing great during the both weeks in offensive positions but because of the things that happened to me in terms of surgery [an ankle operation in November], then what happened in Abu Dhabi [where he strained a thigh muscle], I was not able to work that much the defensive game."

Given the lack of rhythm in his shots, Nadal did extraordinarily well to reach the middle of the second set with only one break of serve against him. This was a tribute to his bulldog spirit. But when Djokovic served, he won just a single point from his first six games as a receiver. Nadal struggled and strained, but for all the good it did him, he might as well have sat and watched the ball go by.

The crowd did their best to lift Nadal, recognising their night might be over much earlier than they had hoped. Unfortunately, nothing worked. He had one break point in the third set — the only one he was able to chisel out in the entire match — but promptly dumped a regulation backhand into the net.

Djokovic finished the job when Nadal sprayed another wonky groundstroke long. And now it was the statisticians' turn. Regarding the match itself, Djokovic's numbers were beyond clean. He struck 34 winners — including one impossible inside-out forehand, guided diagonally across the court while he swayed out of the way of a 150km/h body serve — and only nine, yes, nine unforced errors.

As for the bigger picture, he had just become the first man to win seven Australian Opens, moving out of a three-way tie with Roy Emerson and Roger Federer. Remarkably, he has never lost here in a final. And by claiming a 15th major, he also moved clear of Pete Sampras into sole possession of third place on the all-time ladder.

"It ranks right at the top," said Djokovic, when asked about the level of his performance. "In semifinals and finals, I think I made 15 unforced errors in total in two matches. It's quite pleasantly surprising to myself, as well. Under the circumstances, it was truly a perfect match."

The outcome has significant implications for the finishing positions of the Big Three, when they all finally hang up their sneakers. While Nadal may have come close at Wimbledon last year, it is increasingly difficult to see him adding to his tally outside Paris. And if this issue continues, he would need to keep winning there until 2021 to catch Federer's 20 titles. That is the year when he will turn 35 during the French Open.

Djokovic, however, is increasingly looking like he could leave this era of giants as the ultimate champion. He already has winning records against every significant opponent. And if he can overcome Nadal on clay in June, he will achieve the "Novak slam" — four consecutive major titles — for the second time in his career. Neither Federer nor Nadal have managed it even once.

"I do want to definitely focus myself on continuing to improve my game," said Djokovic. "And to maintaining the overall well-being I have, so I can compete at such a high level for the years to come, and have a shot at eventually getting closer to Roger's record.

"It's still far," he added. But drawing closer all the time.