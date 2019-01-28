Novak Djokovic turned into Tennis Santa after demolishing Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3 to take out his seventh Australian Open title.

After wrecking Nadal in a performance for the ages, the Serbian world No 1 took the party to his legions of fans, giving them all the memorabilia they could handle, bar the shirt on his back.

Although he went close.

As he walked through the grounds at Melbourne Park one group of fans climbed a partition to get a glimpse of their hero and when one realised he had nothing for Nole to sign, the champ unzipped his Lacoste jacket, signed it across the chest and gave it to the male fan.

It wasn't the only grand gesture on a night full of them.

Djokovic also gave away one of his rackets to a Serbian fan on Rod Laver Arena, signing the grip and then going on to give his signed shoes to another fan in the grounds of the arena.

Socks, sweatbands and towels were also given away by the history-making star on a night where he eclipsed Australian legend Roy Emerson as the man with the most Australian Open men's singles titles.

Queenslander Emerson had held the record with six titles since 1967 and was joined on that number by Djokovic in 2016 and Roger Federer in 2018.

Moments after sealing his victory over Nadal — Djokovic took to the grounds and headed to Margaret Court Arena where he greeted other fans and dusted off some dance moves alongside a DJ — before moving into the grounds in general where he showed off the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup to many of his adoring fans.

That trophy was already held by one of the tournament ball boys in a special moment captured on camera as Djokovic let the young fella take hold of the cup during a group photo.

Still, on a night of special moments with fans, arguably the biggest was reserved for Djokovic's family — as the 31-year-old was overcome with emotion when a picture his wife Jelena shared on social media was shown to him during his post-match interview.

The image of his kids — Stefan, 4, and Tara, 1 — watching his final against Nadal made the champion a little bit misty-eyed as he begged the production crew to leave it on the big screen for a while.

"Yes, please keep it there (on the screen) for a while," Djokovic said. "Oh my gosh, I love it."

He then went on to say how much his family meant to him, especially as they could not make the trip to Australia with him.

"Trophies are even more special when I have someone so dear and so special to me in my life to share this with," Djokovic said.

"They are my dearest people on this planet next to my two brothers and my parents. I love them very much. I want to thank them for unconditional love and support through all these years.

"They've sacrificed a lot of their time and energy for me to live my dream to be standing here today and I try to always remind myself and not take that for granted."

As for his celebrations, Djokovic said they are likely to continue today with the now traditional dive into the Yarra River before he explores some more of Melbourne.

"I'll go to the beach, I'll go to the botanical gardens," he said.

His seventh Australian Open title also gave him his 15th overall slam title, moving him five behind Roger Federer and two behind Nadal. The trio lead some all-time greats with Pete Sampras having won 14, Emerson 12, while fellow Australian Rod Laver won 11 as did Sweden's Bjorn Borg.