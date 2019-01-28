Follow live updates of the third ODI between the Black Caps and India from Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.







India have the Black Caps in a spin, and they need to turn back the clock if they're to have any chance of claiming a series victory.

In their two ODI defeats, the Black Caps have been unable to overcome the legspin of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, with the pair combining for 12 wickets at an average of just 14.9. Throw in the quirky part-time offerings of Kedhar Jadhav, and Indian spinners have produced 14 wickets at 16.5, at an economy rate of just 4.78.

It's a sudden change after the Black Caps dealt to the Sri Lankan spinners with ease in their last ODI series. Granted, the likes of Lakshan Sandakan and Seekkuge Prasanna aren't in the same class as the Indian tweakers, but Sri Lanka's spin options mustered just one wicket in 52 overs across three contests.

The Black Caps batsmen had no issues accumulating against the Sri Lankan slower bowlers either, and that's why coach Gary Stead believes the batsmen's failures against India have largely been a result of poor decision-making, rather than technical deficiencies.

"It's not that we can't play spin bowling, we've just taken some options that haven't been the best options at times," said Stead.

"I have faith in our guys – we played the spin bowling very well against Sri Lanka and they had a lot of spinners as well, so it's not like we can't, we just haven't done it effectively. The two wrist-spinners they have here are very effective bowlers – our challenge is to find a way to be better."

Yadav has been the most dangerous of the lot, and his four wickets in the second ODI reduced New Zealand from 136-4 to 166-8, removing the last three recognised batsmen and effectively sealing the win. So far this series, he has eight scalps at an average of 10.5, and Stead is alert to the need to combat his talents.

"He's a clever bowler – you don't see the left arm legspinner too often. He uses his googly very well, and we have to find a way to combat him. In the first game, after seven overs he was 0-30 and I thought we actually played him pretty well, and maybe we've just got to pull back the throttle a little bit around our scoring and just be happy with 0-45 if we can."