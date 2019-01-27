Another installment in one of the fiercest rivalries tennis has ever seen will drop tonight as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal go head-to-head in the Australian Open final.

Both men breezed past younger opponents in their semi-finals to set up a mouth-watering decider and a shot at history.

If Djokovic wins, he will become the first man to ever claim the Australian Open title seven times. If Nadal triumphs, he will become just the third person to win all four grand slams at least twice.

'You never see that'

Novak Djokovic stormed to a 6-3 first-set win, dominating an out of sorts Rafael Nadal from the first stroke.

Djokovic held the first game to love, having no issues dominating on serve while Rafael Nadal played a couple of timid chip forehand returns, which is out of character for the Spaniard and he was punished.

Rafael Nadal had a slow start to the Australian Open final. Photo / Getty

Nadal started his first service game in a sloppy fashion too as he went down 0-30.

Commentator Jim Courier said: "What's going on here, Lleyton? This doesn't look like the same Nadal that played in the semi-finals.

"Really conservative backhands from Nadal. Normally he would be throttling those.

"He looked a little sluggish and not as aggressive as he has been all tournament."

Nadal went down 15-40 and hit a forehand long on break point to give up a 2-0 lead.

Lleyton Hewitt said: "These are strange mistakes early by Rafa."

Djokovic then wasted no time extending his lead to 3-0 as Nadal made five unforced errors in the opening three games. At this point, the Serbian had won 12 points to one.

"That's amazing. You never see that," Courier said.

Nadal finally got on the board but Djokovic showed him no mercy on serve as he eased ahead 4-1.

Nadal's nightmare was laid bare when he took an air swing on his favoured forehand wing as Djokovic again held to love to make it 5-2.

Hewitt said he'd never seen the No. 2 seed miss a ball completely like that.

Rivalry is 'out of this world'

Tennis legend John McEnroe spoke glowingly about the spectacle tennis fans will be treated to tonight.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will play each other for the 53rd time in the final — a rivalry that has McEnroe mesmerised.

"I can understand how these guys feel. The fans want it, even the players want it," McEnroe said on Channel 9. "It is great for the game.

"I'm jealous I didn't get to play my rivals as much as they have played.

"I think it is the 53rd time they have played, which is out of this world, and in so many big matches.

"The way they brought it this whole tournament, playing the best I've ever seen them play, particularly the last few matches, leads you to believe it will be an epic final. We are hoping for that."

Djokovic leads the pair's head-to-head record 27-25.

Nadal's 'apocalyptic' transformation

Rafael Nadal said after his semi-final win over Stefanos Tsitsipas he has always been an aggressive player and couldn't understand why more people don't recognise that.

But he's taken that aggression up a notch to start 2019. The Spaniard arrived in Melbourne with a different serve that has helped him go through the tournament without dropping a set.

It also represents a significant transformation since Nadal lost the 2012 Australian Open final in a five-set epic to Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal crushed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal. Photo / Getty

Seven years ago Nadal's average second serve speed was 138km/h compared to 156km/h in 2019. It's part of the reason he has won 78 of 80 service games this year, including 66 in a row, according to information consulting company Infosys.

Tennis writer Simon Briggs wrote in The Telegraph "the latest revolution originated from Nadal's side", suggesting the 32-year-old "has emulated Roger Federer's 2017 reinvention by arriving here with a souped-up game style" which has allowed him to dominate matches and play shorter rallies.

Briggs said the new and improved version of Nadal has "shocked everyone".

"On his trademark slider (serve), out wide to the right-hander's backhand, he has been almost twice as accurate. Then he follows up, 83 per cent of the time, with a forehand," Briggs wrote of Nadal's transformation.

"The result has been apocalyptic for his opponents — an average rally length of 3.7 shots. By comparison, Federer's 2017 figure stood at four.

"It is quite the rebirth. Nadal was hardly considered a contender here, after a sequence of injuries had meant he had to withdraw from 17 of his previous 18 hard-court events. So his new intensity has shocked everyone, not least his opponents."

Legend's Djokovic slap

If Novak Djokovic wins tonight he will pass legends Roy Emerson and Roger Federer for most Australian Open crowns.

All three have won the trophy six times and Emerson joked he doesn't want Djokovic to win because he isn't keen on seeing his record — set in 1967 — surpassed.

"Well, I don't want Djokovic to do it," Emerson joked, according to the BBC. "I don't have that many records to brag about.

"But my six doesn't look too good.

"Djokovic is still young and can still make all sorts of records.

"If he keeps himself in shape, like Federer, he's got another two or three years where he'll be winning majors."

Novak's secret necklace meaning

Novak Djokovic's spirituality has always walked hand-in-hand with his tennis ever since it became the great debate surrounding his 2017 rankings tailspin.

On the eve of Sunday night's Australian Open men's singles final against Rafael Nadal it again created headlines after a revelation this week where he has explained the significance of the necklace he's worn at Melbourne Park this campaign.

Having re-linked with the coach who first mentored him to the top of men's tennis, Marian Vajda, last year, Djokovic almost immediately recaptured the violent competitiveness and furious mental strength that has elevated him to legend status in tennis.

Vajda's return meant the axing of Pepe Imaz, a self-proclaimed spiritual guru who runs a tennis academy in Spain for underprivileged children, called "Love and Peace" and which focuses on "wellbeing, feelings and emotions".

Novak Djokovic's necklace is not just for show. Photo / Getty

He was the reason Djokovic famously began drawing a heart in the clay and presenting it to crowds at the French Open. He ushered in Djokovic's vegan diet and the much-discussed group hugs at the end of every practice session.

That all ended when Vajda returned last year.

It now seems Djokovic may have retained some of Imaz's teachings.

Djokovic has been spotted at Melbourne Park this week sporting a new necklace symbol, which has sat side-by-side with the necklace cross he has always worn as a devout Christian.

He was asked by Serbian journalists after his semi-final thrashing of Lucas Pouille on Friday night about the new symbol and his response shows it remains a sensitive topic.

"It's a symbol of strength, energy and protection, and that's it," he said, according to journalist Sasa Ozmo.

"I will not say anything more."

Djokovic also explained his new practice of bending down to touch the plexicushion courts after all of his victories at Melbourne Park this year.

"My romantic, loving relationship with the court is a thank you," he said in Serbian.

"I try to show it every time I go out on the court, training or the match, thanks for giving a moment.

"It may sound like a cliche, but I think this is extremely important to me and that gratitude is generally important in life. I am grateful to God that I still have the opportunity to engage in sports that I really love and to be successful at the highest level."

Djokovic has previously spoken about the significant role his Christian faith has played in his life both on and off the court.

"Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian," he said in 2011 after when receiving the order of St. Sava, the highest honour awarded by the Serbian Orthodox Church, for his charitable donations.

History on the line

It's the greatest rivalry in 50 years of professional tennis and Novak Djokovic is tipping another showstopper when he takes on Rafael Nadal in an Australian Open final for the ages on Sunday night.

The world's top two players will stage the 53rd instalment of an epic career series stretching 13 years with history firmly on the line yet again at Melbourne Park.

No two men have met more at the majors and rarely has there been more at stake as Djokovic strives to move clear of Roger Federer and Roy Emerson with a record seventh Open crown and Nadal bids to join Emerson and Rod Laver as only the third player ever to win all four slams at least twice.

Despite having clashed 14 times previously at the slams, and seven times in finals, Djokovic and Nadal haven't stoushed at the pointy end of a major in almost five years.

"These are the kind of matches that you live for — finals of slams, playing the greatest rivals at their best. What more can you ask for? This is where you want to be," Djokovic said after destroying Lucas Pouille 6-0 6-2 6-2 in Friday night's semi-final mismatch.

"Nadal has historically throughout my life and career been the greatest rival that I ever played against on all the surfaces.

"Some matches that we had against each other were a great turning point in my career. I feel they have made me rethink my game."

And made the Serb take his game to superman levels, as in his record-setting 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 triumph over Nadal in 2012 in Melbourne, the longest final in grand slam history that lasted seven minutes shy of six hours.

With Nadal seemingly born again in his first tour event since retiring from last September's US Open semi-finals with a knee injury and flying through to the final without dropping a set, Djokovic knows he is in for another titanic tussle seven years on.

"He looked as good as ever on the hard court throughout these few weeks," the top seed said.

"I haven't played bad myself last couple matches. I think that this finals comes at the right time for both of us."

Their places in tennis immortality already assured, both combatants are looking to elevate themselves into crazy new territory with milestone wins. Djokovic, the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion, is eyeing a third consecutive major, a feat that would make him the only man to win three slams on the trot three times.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal square off in the Australian Open final. Photo / Getty

A 15th major title would also edge the 31-year-old closer to Federer's benchmark of 20.

Nadal is seeking his 18th major, and with the French Open just months away, the Spaniard could yet overtake his Federer's incredible haul.

Success would be Nadal's fourth in his 30s; something only Federer and Laver have achieved.

A straight-sets victory would also allow 32-year-old Nadal to boast of being the only man in the Open era to win each slam without dropping a set.