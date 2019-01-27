Another All Black has made the most of rugby's off season to fit in a wedding.

TJ Perenara has followed fellow Hurricanes' backline teammate Beauden Barrett in completing his marriage vows.

The All Blacks halfback married partner Greer Samuel earlier this month after the pair became engaged last June.

The wedding took place in a surprise ceremony in Porirua according to Woman's Day.

According to the magazine the pair surprised guests, with family and friends expecting to turn up to an engagement party, with Perenara calling it "the perfect day".