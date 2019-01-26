Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski Synnott has claimed gold in the snowboard slopestyle at the X Games in Aspen today, after only being added to the field on the morning of the event.

Sadowski-Synnott also claimed silver in the snowboard big air on Friday.

The 17-year-old was originally named as an alternate (reserve) for the slopestyle competition, considered one of the pinnacle competitions in winter sport.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wasn’t even competing in today’s snowboard slopestyle final until this morning, and she came out firing from the start, never giving up the top spot, earning a 90 on her first run and a 91 on run 2.

Sadowski-Synnott stomped her first run with back to back 900s and a double wildcat to score 90 points from a possible 100. She improved to a 91 on her third run.

"Words can't even describe how I'm feeling," she told Stuff.

"I woke up this morning not even expecting to ride today and then I managed to land a run I hadn't done before in competition. I'm just really happy."

Hailey Langland (USA) finished in the silver medal spot, coming close to beating the Kiwi with a 90.66 on her final run. Finnish athlete Enni Rukajarvi was third.