A hyped-up Rafael Nadal credits an improved serve with his rampage to the Australian Open final tomorrow.

The world No2 hasn't dropped a set en route to the final.

And much of that is down to the Spaniard's super serve.

The 2009 Australian Open champion hasn't been broken since his opening-round clash with wildcard Australian James Duckworth five matches ago.

Fellow Australians Matt Ebden, Alex de Minaur, former Wimbledon finalist Thomas Berdych and next-gen hopefuls Frances Tiafoe and Stefanos Tsitsipas all failed to crack the clay-courter.

Against Tsitsipas in their semifinal, Nadal was particularly dominant, failing to give up a break point until the match's final game.

The 32-year-old said it was pivotal to ramping up his attack on the young Greek.

"I can do that damage a little bit earlier than before because during this event, I have been serving great," he said.

"When you serve great, then the first ball normally is a little bit easier."

Nadal contrasted his play with that of his great rival Roger Federer, who has traditionally edged the Spaniard when it comes to serving.

"I can't play like Roger when I don't have the serve of Roger. You know, Roger [gets] a lot of free points. A lot of times, he starts with the serve, then he has a not-very-difficult forehand," he said.

"That was not the case during all my career because I never had that serve. I am not doing serve and volley. I am not hitting winners every ball. But I play all the shots with a goal.

"There is no better way to be aggressive than hit every shot with the goal to create damage on the opponent. That was my goal during all my career."

For Nadal, it's all part of staying at the top of the game as he attempts to win his 18th major - an astonishing 14 years since his first at Roland Garros in 2005.

"I have to adapt my game to the new time and to my age, that's all. That's what I did during all my career," he said.

"That's the only reason why at this moment I am still here competing at a high level."