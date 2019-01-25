In three days, the Black Caps will no longer have to worry about Virat Kohli. But in those 72 hours, they are well aware of the danger that awaits them.

Kohli's tour of New Zealand will be cut short after the third ODI on Monday, with the Indian star rested for the final two ODIs and three Twenty20s to ensure he's fresh for an upcoming series with Australia, and the World Cup.

However, the man with the best batting average in ODI history is still a major target for the Black Caps, who know he's capable of producing series-winning contributions before he bids adieu.

Kohli made 45 in India's eight-wicket victory in Napier on Wednesday, with Lockie Ferguson the man to claim his wicket, albeit in a lost cause.

As part of his figures of 1-41 from eight overs, Ferguson snared Kohli in his second spell, luring him into a hook shot and getting a thin edge through to the wicketkeeper. However, the in-form seamer was left ruing the fact that there weren't more runs on the board after the Black Caps were dismissed for 157.

"[It was] the second time I've bowled to him so definitely a challenge – one that I was really keen to get amongst, and I had some plans to him, to try and change up the angles. It didn't quite come to fruition early on, and he's a good player, he played well, and with a score like that he could take his time a little bit more."

It says all you need to know about Kohli's class that dismissing him for 45 felt like a success for the Black Caps, and Ferguson revealed he's trying not to clutter his plan of attack in the quest for Kohli's wicket.

"My plans might be different for Virat than perhaps some of the Sri Lankans, but the mindset doesn't change, I'm still bowling aggressive, and I think the other bowlers will say the same thing.

"Sometimes you can overscout and overanalyse and start looking at all the things he does well, and you forget what things you do well. I'm building my scouting plan around what I do well, and try to create plans which can create hesitation or a mistake from him – and in international cricket that little fine line can get you the wickets.

"I definitely build my plans around that, but mostly around what I'm trying to achieve – use my pace and bounce, and if I can create a mistake then that can get us the wickets. Sometimes that's all you need to do in international cricket to get that little edge."

In the end, it was a little edge that ended Kohli's time at the crease, after he had earlier taken to Ferguson in his opening spell, smiting back-to-back boundaries – pulling over midwicket, and carving behind point. Ferguson knows that's always a possibility when bowling with pace and aggression.

"That's the nature of bowling quick sometimes – batters will take you on with the extra pace, so the process when you bowl to these experienced players like that is to use the change of pace, try to catch them off guard a little bit and create a bit of hesitation – sometimes that gets a mistake and I was fortunate to get it.

"I know next game we'll come out better with a few more runs, and put him under some more pressure, for sure."