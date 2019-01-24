England were skittled for just 77 by West Indies on a disastrous second day of the first Test in Barbados.

Kemar Roach took 5-17 to leave Joe Root's men in disarray at Kensington Oval after the home side scored 289 in their first innings.

It was another batting collapse for England's frail line-up and the worst possible start to an Ashes year.

It brought back memories of England's previous failings in the Caribbean.

In 1994 they were dismissed for just 46 in a Trinidad Test, and in 2009 the visiting side were bowled out for 51 in Jamaica.

England had 11 overs to bat before lunch and that proved too long for the struggling Keaton Jennings.

He started positively to reach 17 but was undone by Jason Holder, squirting a simple chance to gully.

It is only four Tests since he made a fine 146 not out in Galle, but Jennings' travails against pace continue to raise serious questions.

Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow reached lunch together with the score 30 for one.

Having safely made it to lunch Burns fell to the first ball he faced in the afternoon session.

The Surrey captain had just two to his name when he leant into a defensive push at Kemar Roach and succeeded only in diverting it flush into his off stump.

Roach was building a nice head of steam at the Joel Garner End and provided the perfect response when Bairstow drove him straight down the ground for four.

Dragging his length back a fraction the paceman got one to lift sharply, hammer Bairstow's elbow and into the stumps.

England were soon in even worse peril at 44 for four, Joe Root facing up to fellow captain Jason Holder and losing the stare down comprehensively.

Having sent down 11 consecutive dot balls at Root, he got one to nip in and strike the front pad for a clear lbw.

Roach was in irrepressible mood and picked off another two wickets in as many balls in the 20th over.

Stokes was fifth man down, for a duck, as the Barbadian quick speared one through the left-hander's defences and clipped him high on the back pad.

Umpire Rod Tucker raised his finger and when Stokes reviewed replays showed it clipping the bail.

There was nothing marginal about Moeen Ali's first-ball dismissal, flapping uncomfortably to one that jumped at him and offering a tough catch at fine leg which was brilliantly held by Joseph.

Roach moved to devastating figures of five for 13 when he conjured a beauty to Jos Buttler, who could do nothing more than fend to the keeper via the outside edge.

From 23 for nought, England had slumped to 49 for seven in the blink of an eye.

England were dismissed for 77 in just 30.2 overs.

Pace and bounce did for Sam Curran, who fended a sharp Shannon Gabriel delivery to gully, before Adil Rashid edged Joseph to slip.

Tea was taken with West Indies yet to decide whether to enforce the follow-on or extend their lead of 212.