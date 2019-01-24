Rafael Nadal lines up against exciting young prospect Stefanos Tsitsipas as he targets a fifth Australian Open final, while form player Petra Kvitova looks to extend a 10-match win streak.

In Day 11 of action at the opening Grand Slam of the year, one of the men's finalists will be decided and both the women's.

Schedule

Rod Laver Arena

4pm:

Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic, 8) v Danielle Collins (USA)

5.30pm: Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic, 7) v Naomi Osaka (Japan, 4)

9.30pm: Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece, 14) v Rafael Nadal (Spain, 2)

3pm: Nishikori called out after another retirement

On Wednesday night Australian tennis fans were given a taste of what the rest of the world has been enduring for much of Kei Nishikori's career — his body letting him down in a big match.

The Japanese star was hailed by some for his incredible fight as he backed up from three five-set matches earlier in the tournament to take on world number one Novak Djokovic, before succumbing to an apparent leg injury after falling behind 6-1 4-1.

Kei Nishikori spent 14 hours 39 seconds on court in total, with two going to final set tiebreaks and a 5 hour 5 minute match in his last round against Pablo Carreno. Really, this seems like a normal physical reaction. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) January 23, 2019

so tired of Nishikori getting a free pass for having SUCH A TOUGH ROAD to the quarters. No excuse going to five with Polish qualifier. Five-setter against Karlovic wasn’t physical. Played one epic against PCB (also should never have needed five against PCB) and that’s it. — Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) January 23, 2019

18th career retirement for Nishikori,5th in a Slam, 1st in Australia. — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) January 23, 2019

Nishikori retires down 6-1 4-1. If I paid a ticket for this session, I’d be one UNHAPPY BUNNY @BellshawGeorge :) #AusOpen — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) January 23, 2019

Kei Nishikori doesn't have the durability to complete two weeks at a Grand Slam. His body always lets him down. Too many long matches. Poor body language. And coming up against Novak Djokovic is a complete mismatch. The Serbian just does everything better #AusOpen — Uche Amako (@UcheAmako) January 23, 2019

While there's no doubt all that extra time on court took its toll, others — including tennis legend John McEnroe — have frustratedly pointed the finger at the world number nine, saying he had no one to blame but himself for not finishing off the likes of 176th-ranked Kamil Majchrzak and Ivo Karlovic more efficiently and noting his form as one of the most regular retirees on tour.

"Some of this was Kei's fault, he should have put away Karlovic, he should have won his first round match against a qualifier more easily, he didn't, it caught up with him," McEnroe told Today.

Kei Nishikori of Japan receives treatment in his quarterfinal match against Novak Djokovic. Photo / Getty

"It is sort of like a middleweight playing heavyweights. At a certain point he gives in mentally.

"That is why he hired Chang. Michael wouldn't do that. You could see Michael's dismay, the coach, in the coach's box, 'Why do you have to stop playing?'

"That is not in (Chang's) DNA. He's trying to get that more into Kei, but Kei is more conservative.

"Some guys and girls have higher thresholds for pain than others and they can go out there and compete at a higher level for longer. He is not one of them."

After leaving fans who forked out big money for the night session at Rod Laver Arena fuming, Nishikori attempted to explain his withdrawal.

"Before the match, I was okay," Nishikori said. "Of course, I wasn't, like, fresh, fresh. I thought I was going to be okay. After third game or fourth game when I was serving, I felt pretty heavy to my right leg. After that I couldn't really bend my knees and couldn't jump up. Yeah, I decided to stop.

"I'm sure it comes from my past matches, especially last match. I was moving a lot, waste too much energy. Could be from that and also, yeah, something happen today during the match.

"I was trying. Like I said, after couple games, I couldn't really move, couldn't hit my serve well. Yeah, I don't think even if it's Novak, I couldn't beat anybody with my one leg. It was just too tough."

2.40pm: Aussies chase rare doubles double

Australia's John Peers and his Finnish partner Henri Kontinen have overcome some second set jitters to make the men's doubles final and chase their first slam title as a pair since winning the 2017 Australian Open.

They took out the unseeded pair of Argentina's Leonardo Mayer and Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-1 7-6 (8-6) but blew an earlier chance to wrap it up when Peers faltered while trying to serve it out at 5-4.

In the breaker Peers gave them match point with an overhead for a 7-6 lead before Kontinen hit an unreturnable serve to send them into the final.

It was a relieved Peers who spoke in the post-match interview.

"I dropped serve but we battled through,." he said.

With Sam Stosur and her Chinese partner Shuai Zhang already in the women's final it presents the chance for a rare Australian doubles double, which hasn't happened since 1979 when Peter McNamara and Paul McNamee won the men's and Australia's Dianne Evers partnered with New Zealand's Judy Connor to win the women's.

1pm: McEnroe calls out Serena's choking

Despite Serena Williams' insistence her final set fade-out was a result of Karolina Pliskova's incredible play, tennis legend John McEnroe believes the greatest female player of all-time choked.

Williams exited in the quarterfinals despite leading 5-1 in the third set and while noting she was impeded by an ankle turn, McEnroe said the pressure of winning another grand slam — which would equal Margaret Court's record of 24 — also played a part.

"As you get older, you realise you have less opportunity maybe to pull this off. So you put more pressure on yourself," McEnroe said.

"It looked like at the end, the pressure, which is very rare — I didn't think I would be saying this — but the pressure of the moment got to her a bit."

"(It's) a little bit of choking, yeah," he added, when asked if it was a choke. "Let's face it, they're all human beings."

Serena Williams reacts after her defeat by Karolina Pliskova. Photo / Getty

Williams offered a different explanation for failing to convert three match point opportunities. "I literally did everything I could on those match points," she said. "It's not like — yeah, I can't say that I choked on those match points. She literally played her best tennis ever on those shots."

Day 11 preview

Rafael Nadal has blasted through the draw without dropping a set, but Stefanos Tsitsipas could be a tougher proposition after he pulled off the win of his life to knock out Roger Federer in four sets in the last 16.

The Spanish second seed, who plays the night match, is wary of the new Greek star, who he called "one of the best players in the world".

But he also declared his own time was not yet up as he chases an 18th Grand Slam title.

"They can wait a little bit," said Nadal of the new kids on the block. "But looks like they don't want to."

Seeded 14, Tsitsipas has plenty of respect for the world number two but is also surging with confidence at his best Grand Slam ever.

"I feel like I can do something good against him," said the 20-year-old.

The second men's semi-final, between six-time winner Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille, who is in his first last four match at a major, will played on Friday.

Two-time Wimbledon champion and eighth seed Kvitova faces tournament surprise package Danielle Collins, who stunned world number two Angelique Kerber on her way to her first Slam semi.

The unheralded American has adopted an aggressive approach during her campaign and is looking forward to meeting Kvitova, who beat her at the warm-up Sydney International in three tight sets.

"She's an incredible champion, has gone through a lot," Collins said, referring to the knife attack on Kvitova in December 2016 that almost derailed her career.

"We had a really great battle a couple weeks ago, one of the best matches I've played and I didn't even win. So I'm very familiar with her."

In the second women's semi-final, US Open champion Naomi Osaka takes on dangerous Czech Karolina Pliskova, who sensationally bounced back from 5-1 down in the third set to knock out Serena Williams in the last eight.

The Japanese fourth seed is looking to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles and is expecting a testing encounter from the never-say-die seventh seed.

"She's really tough to play. Like, I can barely read her serve, so it's very difficult for me," she said.