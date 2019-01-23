Good news for the Black Caps, maybe not so for New Zealand cricket fans.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is to be rested from the final two games of the ODI series against the Black Caps, as well as the three-match Twenty20 series.

The world's best batsman, who scored 45 in India's eight-wicket win in Napier yesterday, will only play two more matches in New Zealand.

"Considering his workload in the last few months, the team management and senior selection committee is of the view that it would be ideal for him to get added rest ahead of the home series against Australia," a BCCI statement said.

India host Australia in two Twenty20s and five ODIs from February 25.

Rohit Sharma will captain India for the final two ODI matches in Hamilton and Wellington as well as the Twenty20 series.

