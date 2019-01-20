The Indian cricket team arrived in Auckland this afternoon as they prepare for their three-week tour in New Zealand.

The number two ranked one-day side in the world begin their five-match ODI series against the Black Caps in Napier on Wednesday, which is followed by three Twenty 20s.

Virat Kohli and his side are coming off a successful tour of Australia where they won both the test and ODI series.

Strong crowds are expected throughout the tour as India make their first visit to New Zealand since 2014.

Advertisement