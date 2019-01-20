Ash Barty is Australia's last great hope as she takes on Russian drawcard Maria Sharapova in their Australian Open fourth round clash.

On a bumper Sunday, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal also face their first serious tests of the tournament.

ROD LAVER ARENA

(8) Petra Kvitova (CZE) def. Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-2 6-1

(15) Ashleigh Barty (AUS) vs (30) Maria Sharapova (RUS) (live)

(2) Rafael Nadal (ESP) vs Tomas Berdych (CZE)

(3) Roger Federer (SUI) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

(5) Sloane Stephens (USA) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (CZE)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

(2) Angelique Kerber (GER) vs Danielle Collins (USA)

(6) Marin Cilic (CRO) vs (22) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

MELBOURNE ARENA

(20) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Sharapova's cold Barty rejection

Maria Sharapova was all business when she walked out onto Rod Laver Arena without acknowledging Aussie star Ash Barty before their blockbuster fourth round match.

Sharapova walked out second and had to follow a thunderous roar given by the Aussie crowd when Barty made her first appearance on court. The No. 30 seed walked past the Aussie to her seat without even a look in Barty's direction.

Walking out on to court, Maria Sharapova made no eye contact and made no acknowledgement of Ash Barty.



This is about business and nothing else.#AusOpen — Shane McInnes (@shanemcinnes) January 20, 2019

It comes after both players shared an awkward warm-up earlier on Sunday when they were both forced to share Rod Laver Arena just hours before their showdown.

The pair were spotted by TV cameras going through their paces and hitting with their practice partners just metres away from each other.

American darling's dose of reality

Amanda Anisimova delighted American audiences with her run to the fourth round — but didn't last long today.

Anisimova, 17, was smacked 6-2 6-1 by eighth seed Petra Kvitova, who was incredibly dominant on serve.

Kvitova has bullied her way past the teen sensation to become the first woman through to the quarterfinals. She progresses to play the winner of Ash Barty's blockbuster against Maria Sharapova.

Anisimova, the youngest woman since 2007 to reach the last 16 in Melbourne, was broken five times and failed to secure a break point opportunity.

Novak slams damaging player leaks

World number one Novak Djokovic has hit back at claims he is trying to oust ATP Tour chief Chris Kermode.

A battle for control of the men's tour has been waged all-week at Melbourne Park, with Djokovic, who heads the player council, pitted against several big name stars including Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka who have argued for Kermode's retention.

After Nadal revealed his opinion had not been sought over whether Kermode would survive when his contract expires later this year, Wawrinka penned a strongly-worded letter on the issue.

Djokovic called for calm after his third round win on Saturday and denied he was forcing Kermode out.

"I don't know why people keep on talking about me as being against Chris. Who said that that was the truth?" Djokovic said.

"One of my greatest concerns right now, of every council member, is that we have leaking information from someone within the council in the last couple months.

"Many of those things that have been leaked to certain media are also not 100 per cent true. It's obvious that there is a certain kind of one-dimensional agenda in place. Players and certain media are served with quite a one-sided story ...

"I saw Stan's statement, as well. I respect him. We have a great friendly relationship. I respect his opinion, anybody else's opinion ... But at the same time I encourage them and anybody else who has an interest to approach me, approach all the council members if they need more information, as we will do the same to them in the next period. But where is the rush?"