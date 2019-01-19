All the action as Australia take on New Zealand in the 2019 Quad Series in London.

Noeline Taurua isn't making any excuses for the Silver Ferns' poor performance against England in the Quad Series opener, believing her players were simply "too gullible" to keep up with the Commonwealth gold medallists.

Despite displaying early signs of promise for the first half of the clash, the Silver Ferns were exposed in a poor third quarter performance which saw the experienced hosts pull away to a 10 goal lead.

The Ferns managed to close the gap to seven at the start of the final quarter before the sin-binning of Pulse defender Karin Burger, who was suspended for two minutes for deliberately obstructing English shooter Jo Harten, saw the Roses comfortably secure a historic 54-41 victory.

But even with the unfortunate call which left the Ferns with just six players on court at a crucial point in the game, Taurua believed there were bigger issues to blame for the team's fourth straight loss to the Roses.

"There are some clear indicators where we're not at the level of England," Taurua told the Radio Sport Breakfast. "They've got some very smart cookies out there on court and at the moment we're a wee bit gullible but I've just got to get those things right leading up to the worlds.

"With one man down, especially in the circle, it doesn't help and just proves too costly. In saying that, it wasn't the reason as to why, there were other things that happened, we had enough ball in hand in the attack end but we weren't able to execute under the pressure of England.

"At the moment we're not at the level that we can sustain the intensity but at least we got to look at those players against the best."

After having set a goal of two wins from the three Quad Series games, which come just six months out from the Netball World Cup, plenty of work remains for Taurua before her side face the Australian Diamonds in London for the second match of the series.

The Ferns have so far claimed just one win over the Diamonds under the guidance of Taurua, most recently going down 47-58 to their trans-Tasman rivals in Wellington for the final test of the Constellation Cup last October.

Taurua emphasised the importance of claiming a big win and said that the extra six days of preparation between facing England and Australia was well needed.

"We need to win, that's huge for us, I think it's more about our own confidence but on the offset to that as well it's about performance and getting the combinations ready," she said.

"The more days that we can have to try iron out things and really looking forward to being better and improving ... the more court time that we can get together, that's good for us.

"We've got to get ourselves up for Australia and to get out on court again and to get that opportunity is exciting but also another challenge."

The Silver Ferns will play the Australian Diamonds on Sunday morning (NZT).