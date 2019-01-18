The Australian Open enters the third round today, presenting a dream day of tennis on Rod Laver Arena.

Three Aussies — Ash Barty, Alex de Minaur and Kim Birrell — and five former world number ones — Roger Federer, Caroline Wozniacki, Maria Sharapova, Rafael Nadal and Angelique Kerber — all feature at Melbourne Park's main arena.

Today's Schedule

ROD LAVER ARENA

1pm

(15) Ash Barty (AUS) defeated Maria Sakkari (GRE) 7-5 6-1

3pm

(3) Roger Federer (SUI) defeated Taylor Fritz (USA) 6-2 7-5 6-2

5.30pm

(3) Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) vs (30) Maria Sharapova (RUS) 4-6 6-4 (live)

9pm

(2) Rafael Nadal (ESP) vs (27) Alex de Minaur (AUS)

(2) Angelique Kerber (GER) vs Kim Birrell (WC)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

1pm

(14) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) defeated (19) Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-3 3-6 7-6 6-4 (live)

3pm

Amanda Anisimova (USA) defeated (11) Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) 6-3 6-2

(5) Sloane Stephens (USA) vs (31) Petra Martic (CRO) 7-6 (live)

9pm

(19) Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Danielle Collins (USA)

(6) Marin Cilic (CRO) vs (26) Fernando Verdasco (ESP)

MELBOURNE ARENA

1pm

Tomas Berdych (CZE) defeated (18) Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 5-7 6-3 7-5 6-4 (live)

3pm

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 0-6 defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BEL) 6-0 6-3

(20) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) 7-6 (live)

7pm

(8) Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs Belinda Bencic (SUI)

7.20pm: Wozniacki levels things up

Caroline Wozniacki bounced back after succumbing in the first set to claim the second in her blockbuster match-up with Maria Sharapova.

The Russian star dished up a double fault and hit a couple of forehands past the baseline as she tensed up while serving to stay in the set. Wozniacki kept her cool to break and take the set 6-4, sending the match into a decider.

Remarkably, the defending champion was able to level things up by hitting just one winner in the second set.

Earlier, Sharapova claimed the opening set 6-4 as the pair shared momentum swings. Before the start of the third set, the Russian left the court for a couple of minutes before reappearing.

5.50pm: Teenage star's shock upset

American teenager Amanda Anisimova produced a shock boilover when she defeated No. 11 seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena.

The 17-year-old took the initiative early and never relented as she outclassed the visibly frustrated Sabalenka.

"I can't believe this is happening right now," the unseeded Anisimova said. "It was just an unreal feeling. I was expecting a really tough match, she's a great player.

"I can't believe I got through this round.

"I want to be the next person to win a slam as a teenager."

The youngster is the first player born in the 2000s to reach the round of 16 at a grand slam and is the youngest American woman to reach that stage of a major since Serena Williams did so at the 1998 French Open.

5.45pm: Stefanos Tsitsipas melts down in controversial Australian Open slap

Stefanos Tsitsipas. Photo / AP

Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas almost self-destructed during a highly controversial third set against No. 19 seed Nicoloz Basilashvili.

Tsitsipas was hit with two code violations while serving for the third set while ahead 5-3.

Instead he was forced to do it the hard way through a tiebreaker after he lost his cool following a controversial chair umpire overrule.

On set point, Tsitsipas' serve was incorrectly called out by a linesman, only for the chair umpire to immediately overrule the call.

Basilashvili's return clunked into the net, but the chair umpire ordered the players to replay the point having ruled that Basilashvili's shot was disturbed by the linesman's call.

Tsitsipas fumed when the umpire refused to award him the point and in a heavy double-whammy, he was then whacked with his second time wasting violation and was stripped of his first serve on the next point.

Tsitsipas then went on a lengthy, angry rant in Greek following the next point and was then broken on the following point.

Keen listening fans from around the world have interpreted Tsitsipas' rant and have revealed the 20-year-old used the worst word in the Greek language.

""That w***er there has f***ed me," he screamed. "F*** your house."

Clearly a wreck, Tsitsipas lost six straight points following the umpire's overrule.

At the end of his service game he was also whacked with a code violation warning for unsportsmanlike conduct when he was heard saying "bravo" towards the linesman who made the incorrect call on his serve.

"Tsitsipas is in a world of emotional pain," Channel 9 commentator Geoff Masters said.

Tennis great Wayne Ferreira said the umpire went too far by hitting him with the code violation warning.

"I don't think that warning was necessary. All he said was 'bravo'. He should be allowed to express his emotion," he said.

Other tennis commentators were stunned by the incredible scenes.

Scenes on MCA. Tsitsipas wins a set point but is forced to replay after an erroneous line call. Then cops a time violation. Then loses his serve. Then gets a code violation. Hasn't won a point since. Feel for the guy. #AusOpen — Ben McKay (@benmackey) January 18, 2019

What on earth has just happened there with the umpire in Tsitsipas’s match?! Serve supposedly called out but I certainly didn’t hear anything...



Think he’s got every right to be fuming - should be 2-1 up but now loses the break and Basilashvili is back in it at 5-4. #ausopen — Joe Krishnan (@joekrishnan) January 18, 2019

Crazy third set between Tsitsipas and Basilashvili. Could have turned out to be rather controversial too but Tsitsipas eventually takes it in the tie-break 7-(6) to lead 2-1. #AusOpen — Nikhila (@kokudum) January 18, 2019

Tsitsipas eventually recovered to take the third set 9-7 in the tiebreak to take a 6-3 3-6 7-6 lead into the fourth set.

It was much smoother sailing for the No. 14 seed after he had regained his composure in the fourth set and he was able to seal his passage through to the round of 16 with a 6-4 fourth set win in just under three hours.

Speaking afterwards about the controversial call, the Greek star said: "It was one of those moments I felt that they took something from me.

"It was a tough match today. Conditions were different than the other days.

"I feel so comfortable here, I feel like I am playing at home. It's exciting to have such an atmosphere when I am on the court."

He will now play legend Roger Federer for a spot in the quarter-finals after the Swiss ace also cruised past American Taylor Fritz.

Tsitsipas, who was feeling much happier after his win, joked that he would be cheering for Fritz in the hope of avoiding a clash with the mercurial veteran.

His wish didn't come true and he must now face Federer for the second time this month after they also met in the Hopman Cup in Perth.

4.45pm: Federer's surprise Kyrgios revelation

A flawless Roger Federer showed off his best form as he won his third round clash against Taylor Fritz 6-2 7-5 6-2.

In commentary, Nick Kyrgios said: "Federer's timing is scary good. He almost hits everything on the half-volley."

It was a common theme of the young Australian's call. After Federer won the first set he said: "The way Federer is moving is scary. This is ridiculous tennis."

Federer was allowing himself to have some fun as he motored towards a straight sets triumph, even charging Fritz's second serve when the American was serving at 1-5 down in the third. It was move Federer pioneered a few years ago, the SABR — Sneak Attack By Roger.

The Swiss maestro had no trouble serving out the match next game to secure his victory.

"I wanted to get out of the blocks quickly because of the threat of Taylor," Federer said. "I had extra focus today to make sure I got off to a good start and I did.

"I had a really good feeling out here today against someone who can be very dangerous and I wish him all the best in the future."

Federer's son wasn't focusing so much on the on-court action, instead amusing himself with his dad's coach Ivan Ljubicic.

In his on-court interview Jim Courier told Federer Kyrgios was commentating, and asked the 37-year-old if he cared what other players on tour thought of him. He may not have meant it, but as his answer referred to the importance of earning respect, it was a message both Kyrgios and some of Australia's other tennis stars should heed.

"I think you do care what they think. Because, I don't want to say you try to create an aura for yourself, but I think you have to work for respect, identity, on the tour," Federer said.

Federer asked whether he cares what other players think (re Kyrgios in comm box).



Says he does. That you have to work to create an aura - That if you’re ahead they’re going to struggle to catch you, and if you’re behind they know you will probably come back. Message there ... — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) January 18, 2019

Kyrgios has said previously he doesn't even like tennis that much and would rather play basketball, which makes Federer's claim about the Canberra product's commitment to the sport so surprising.

"Nick is a really sweet guy, I love the guy. I love watching him play," Federer said. "I'm happy to see he is commentating — he's passionate about the sport."

3pm: Kyrgios behind the mic

Nick Kyrgios and Todd Woodbridge in the commentary box. Photo / News Corp Australia

He's ready to roll — Nick Kyrgios in the Channel Nine commentary box and ready for a guest stint during the Roger Federer-Taylor Fritz match.

Kyrgios is a giant Federer fan and appeared thrilled to be courtside. "He is very friendly, very down to earth. He is very polite to everyone and he has an aura about him," Kyrgios said.

"When he walks in, everyone kind of looks at him. He is greatness. He is. He walks in and everyone goes quiet. You stare at him. It gets a little weird. But he is definitely a champion."

But he also revealed Fritz was one of his "closest mates on tour".

2.40pm: Barty's circus shot in bizarre battle

Ash Barty displayed some serious footspeed out on Rod Laver Arena, footspeed we think fellow Aussie Alex De Minaur may have been proud of as she took a one set to love lead over Greece's Maria Sakkari.

Returning the serve of Sakkari while up 3-2 and at 15-all in the opening set, the two engaged in an epic point where Barty chased down a Sakkari lob. Her over the shoulder dig sailed towards the roof of the arena and came down on the baseline. Sakkari netted the overhead, drawing huge applause from the crowd.

Barty's own serve was excellent as she sent down eight aces for the set to go with 13 overall winners.

The two were engaged in a rather bizarre tactical encounter as they both looked to pick on the other players backhand with what resembled claycourt tactics as the duo hit with high net clearance and heavy topsin off their forehands and Barty continually preferred to slice her backhand.

Barty had a set point at 5-4 on the Sakkari serve but floated her slice backhand long. However she made no such mistake at 6-5 when the Australian successfully broke Sakkari, who sent a backhand into the net herself to give Barty the opener 7-5.

1.05pm: Close the roof — rain lashes Melbourne Park

Melbourne's rain is taking a strong early lead at the #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zxsrYIk9vD — Harrison Tippet (@Hwtippet) January 18, 2019

Ash Barty is on her way to Rod Laver Arena for her third round clash with rising Greek star Maria Sakkari, which will be played indoors as rain lashes Melbourne Park.

Other matches that will get underway are Stefanios Tsitsipas-Nikoloz Basilashvilii on Margaret Court Arena and Tomas Berdych against Diego Schwartzman.

That's really bad news for Schwartzman as the last thing the diminutive Argentine needs is the big-hitting Berdych to get faster conditions with the roof closed on Melbourne Arena.

12.15pm: Channel 9's spicy Kyrgios-Federer play

Comedic gold alert....hardly a red check, but hearing Nick Kyrgios might be joining local t.v. for Fritz/Federer match #AusOpen — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) January 17, 2019

Channel Nine has confirmed Nick Kyrgios will join its broadcast of Roger Federer's match against Taylor Fritz today.

Sports Illustrated tennis scribe Jon Wertheim initially heard Kyrgios may be a guest commentator before the network confirmed it.

The likelihood of Kyrgios holding his tongue about all the chaos surrounding Australian tennis right now is surely remote given his willingness to engage on social media lately.

This could be dynamite.

"Forever unpredictable and always entertaining, Kyrgios is bound to bring a unique perspective to this afternoon's commentary," a statement from Nine read.

12pm: Courier's take on Hewitt-Tomic mess

Lleyton Hewitt's feud with Bernard Tomic went nuclear on Thursday night when the Davis Cup captain responded to the accusations levelled at him by the controversial Aussie star.

Lleyton Hewitt. Photo / Getty

Hewitt has faced some criticism, including from former coach Roger Rasheed, for speaking publicly and keeping the story in the headlines.

Former US Davis Cup captain Jim Courier weighed in on Channel 9 this morning, describing the situation as "ugly".

"It is a shame it couldn't be handled behind closed doors," Courier said. "(But) you get in front of a media who are eager to have those questions answers.

"It is a shame because we are talking about representing your nation. Something that should be such an honour, a privilege. Now it has become a bit of a blemish story right now.

"(Especially) when we have got an amazing Australian story happening in this tournament right now with these two young wildcards coming up (Alex Bolt and Alexei Popyrin) and Alex De Minaur playing tonight. We should be celebrating the good but we are unfortunately stuck in the twilight zone of Davis Cup drama.

"Lleyton has been dealing with this for a year-and-a-half. He was happy not to have Bernard involved in the culture and the tone that he was trying to set for Australian tennis, which I happen to agree with. You should be set to certain standards to wear the green and gold on your back.

"Bernie certainly is within his rights to have his opinion. He is not within his rights, most likely, to make threats. So that's probably crossing the line. That is a bridge too far."