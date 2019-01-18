Not since the weddings of Dan and Honor Carter and Richie and Gemma McCaw has there been so much anticipation over an All Black wedding.

And after quite the lead-up, the wedding of the year is almost here.

All Black star Beauden Barrett is set to tie the knot with bride-to-be Hannah Laity in Auckland tomorrow after announcing their engagement last year.

It's been a busy few months for the famous couple who attended the wedding of Hurricanes' teammate Ben May to Kirstie Trolove, north of Wellington just before the new year.

They then jetted over to Fiji, where Barrett popped the question last January, to spend time with friends on Denarau Island.

Last week, the couple retreated to different parts of the North Island to enjoy their respective stag and hen's parties.

Chartered accountant Laity rounded up a party of 17 girlfriends to adventure to Waiheke Island's Tantalus Estate Vineyard - a possible venue for the wedding - while Barrett enjoyed a leisurely, low-key family affair at a lawn bowls club in Taranaki.

Beauden Barrett and Hannah Laity had very different bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Hannah Laity chose a glamorous white dress for her hens party on Waiheke Island today. Photo / Instagram

Last weekend, the couple attended the ASB Classic women's final where they were greeted by pre-wedding well-wishers in the lobby of the So Hotel after the Men's Players' Party at Rooftop bar.

The next day, along with fellow All Black Damian McKenzie, the couple were hosted in the Moet & Chandon Box at the tennis where they had some pouring practice against Spanish tennis star Pablo Carreno Busta in the Moet & Chandon Racquet Club.

As Barrett is a friend of the brand, there is no doubt he and his new wife's guests will be enjoying quite a generous supply of champagne tomorrow evening.

As the festivities continued yesterday, Barrett joined Kiwi US Open winner Michael Campbell and friends for a round of golf at the exclusive Kauri Cliffs golf course in the Bay of Islands.

The All Black first-five helicoptered to the course in the afternoon with Campbell, Wellington property developer Kurt Gibbons, and billionaire Graeme Hart's son Harry Hart before finishing off the day on Hart's superyacht.

Beauden Barrett and Kurt Gibbons at the Kauri Cliffs golf course. Photo / Instagram

Beauden Barrett with golfing mates from Kurt Gibbons, Harry Hart, Michael Campbell and Tim McGoldrick. Photo / Instagram

Laity also enjoyed a pre-wedding get-together with friends and family, posting photos to Instagram last night of her and close friends enjoying a glass of champagne.

"Last night my amazing godfather hosted some pre wedding drinks, it was a great opportunity for my parents to catch up with some of their friends who we weren't able to invite to the wedding and for guests to mingle before the big day!" she wrote.

Throughout the week Laity has been keeping up her fitness and beauty appointments and it looks like Barrett will be in peak physical shape too. Meanwhile, expected wedding guests Israel and Daisy Dagg arrived in Auckland yesterday afternoon.