Title contenders Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams face extremely testing second round match-ups against a pair of fan favourites on day four in Melbourne.

Djokovic faces former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga while Williams squares off with former semi-finalist Eugenie Bouchard.

ROD LAVER ARENA

(6) Elina Svitolina (UKR) def. Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 6-4 6-1

(16) Milos Raonic (CAN) vs Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

(1) Simona Halep (ROU) vs Sofia Kenin (USA)

(16) Serena Williams (USA) vs Eugenie Bouchard (CAN)

(1) Novak Djokovic (SER) vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

(8) Kei Nishikori (JAP) vs Ivo Karlovic (CRO)

(4) Naomi Osaka (JAP) vs Tamara Zidansek (SVN)

Alize Cornet (FRA) vs Venus Williams (USA)

(4) Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Jeremy Chardy (FRA)

(18) Garbine Muguruza (ESP) vs Jo Konta (GBR)

MELBOURNE ARENA

(7) Karolina Pliskova (CZE) def. Madison Brengle (USA) 4-6 6-1 6-0

(17) Madison Keys (USA) vs Anastasia Potapova (RUS)

(24) Hyeon Chung (KOR) vs Pierre Hugues Herbert (FRA)

(7) Dominic Thiem (AUT) vs Alex Popyrin (AUS)

Seeds crusie through

Women's sixth seed Elina Svitolina has burshed past Viktoria Kuzmova in the second round, with the Ukranian toppling her Slovakian counterpart 6-4 6-1.

She's joined in the second round by No.7 seed Karolina Pliskova, who overcame being down a set early to prevail against American Madison Brengle 4-6 6-1 6-0.

Meanwhile, 21st seed Qiang Wang has made light work of Serbian Aleksandra Krunic, winning their second-round match up 6-2 6-3. Wang broke serve three times to none in the match.

Night session is a corker

Seven-time champion Serena Williams is back in action tonight against Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, with Bouchard looking to continue on from here solid form at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The two have met twice before, with Williams winning both matches. The American is looking to match Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slam titles this season, with the Australian Open being her first opportunity to do so.

And while 2014 Wimbledon finalist Bouchard had fallen down the rankings, Williams told AFP she would not be underestimating the Canadian.

"It will be a great match. She plays really well. She does everything well, and I really like that she doesn't quit.

"You know, people write her off, and she doesn't let that bother her. She continues to fight and do what she needs to do. I think that's really good."

In the men's draw, Novak Djokovic faces Frenchman Jo-Wilfred Tsonga in a rematch of the 2008 final, which Djokovic won.

The world No.1 is going for a record seventh title in Melbourne.