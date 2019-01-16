Quade Cooper could be nearing a return to the Wallabies after joining the team's national camp in Sydney at the weekend.

Cooper hasn't played for the Australian national team since June in 2017 and falling out of favour and being dropped by the Queensland Reds.

However, with the controversial No.10 signed by the Melbourne Rebels for the 2019 Super Rugby campaign, the 30-year-old could revitalise his career and earn a trip to this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Cooper attended the 2011 and 2015 World Cups with the Wallabies, and told rugby.com.au when he signed with the Rebels in November that the move was based on his desire to get back into the Wallabies squad.

"Every player that is playing the game... whether that be Super Rugby, grass roots, you're at school, the ambition is to represent your country," he told rugby.com.au.

"I have been fortunate enough to do that 70 plus times so I wouldn't be playing the game if I didn't want to be the best that I could be.

"Whether that eventuates down the track... who knows. All I know is that I have signed here and that my coach has a lot of faith in me. I have to work hard to do the best I can and put my best foot forward for this team. If things eventuate then that's great."

After being dropped by the Reds, Coopers spent the 2018 season playing for Brisbane City in Australia's National Rugby Championship.