Sometimes the stage is lit and nobody is there to fill it.

Enter: this kid.

Luckily, the normally mundane coin toss was made all the more exciting after an Australian Open ball boy well and truly went beyond the call of duty, completing a little kick and spin before flipping the coin for Kei Nishikori and Kamil Majchrzak.

Rumour has it he's in a Michael Jackson cover band.

Carpe diem, little dude, carpe diem.

In the actual match, eighth seed Nishikori survived a scare against Majchrzak, both playing in the shadow of the star ball boy.

The former US Open finalist was pushed to a fifth set by the wilting qualifier.

Nishikori was leading 3-6 6-7 (6-8) 6-0 6-2 3-0 when Majchrzak informed the chair umpire he was unable to continue.

The Japanese star faces Croatian Ivo Karlović in the second round.