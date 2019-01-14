Serena Williams hits Melbourne Park for the first time since her 2017 title win, top seeds Simona Halep and Novak Djokovic take the court and Aussie aces Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Sam Stosur and Daria Gavrilova start their campaigns on day two at the Australian Open.

Today's schedule

ROD LAVER ARENA

1pm

(17) Madison Keys (USA) vs Destanee Aiava (AUS) 6-2 6-2

(16) Serena Williams (USA) defeated Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-0 6-2

(4) Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Aljaz Bedene (SLO)

9pm

(1) Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Mitchell Krueger (USA)

(4) Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs Magda Linette (POL)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

1pm

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) retired hurt vs (8) Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-3 7-6 0-6 2-6 0-3

Tamara Zidanesk (SLO) vs Daria Gavrilova (AUS)

Venus Williams (USA) vs (25) Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU)

9pm

(1) Simona Halep (ROU) vs Kaia Kanepi (EST)

Benoit Paire (FRA) vs (7) Dominic Thiem (AUT)

MELBOURNE ARENA

1pm

(7) Karolina Pliskova (CZE) def. Karolina Muchova (CZE) 6-3 6-2

(11) Borna Coric (CRO) vs Steve Darcis (BEL) 6-1 (live)

Laura Siegemund (GER) vs Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

Samantha Stosur (AUS) vs Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

9pm

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs (16) Milos Raonic (CAN)

3pm: Outrage over water bottles at Aussie Open

For the second year running, the Australian Open's choice of bottled water has left Aussies scratching their heads.

Fans turned out in droves to be a part of day one of the Melbourne-based grand slam yesterday. But not everybody was satisfied.

In the stands, fans were questioning why Open organisers chose to import bottled water from China.

"In what universe do we need to import bottled water?" journalist and tennis fan Rachel Baxendale wrote on Twitter.

Her comment, which featured pictures of the water labelled "Australian Open official water", was retweeted more than 500 times and received more than 250 comments.

Among those chiming in was Senator Derryn Hinch, who suggested the money was too good for organisers to refuse.

"In a universe where the deal was worth millions of dollars a year to Tennis Australia," he wrote.

The move to Ganten, a company based in Shenzhen since 1992, was downplayed by organisers last year.

Just bought a bottle of water at the tennis. Turns out the "official water of the @AustralianOpen" is Chinese. In what universe do we need to import bottled water? pic.twitter.com/HGYDqoawRr — Rachel Baxendale (@rachelbaxendale) January 14, 2019

In a statement, Tennis Australia said the Australian Open was a global event with "a long history of partnering with international brands".

"Ganten water is a premium brand that is associated with other major tennis and sporting events.

"The Australian Open continues to expand its global reach and partnerships, which helps to grow the sport at all levels in Australia."

Tennis Australia did not respond to a request for comment this year.

Some commenters on social media were quick to point out that Aussies appeared to have no problem when French-based water company Evian sponsored the Open.

"The current outrage about Chinese bottled water being sold at the Australian Open is quite an amount larger than the days when Evian was the 'official water'," Preston Towers wrote on Twitter. "No prize for guessing as to why that would be."

Others suggested the Open should ditch single-use plastic bottles altogether.

"Idea for next year: Ditch the one-use plastic, provide water fountains and if people don't bring their own drink bottle make them buy one," Alexandra McKiernan wrote.

"No need to buy bottled water. BYO container and use fountains," Sarah Banks wrote.

The Australian Open counts the following international sponsors as official partners: Emirates, DeRucci, Haagen-Dazs, Lavazza, Toshiba and Piper-Heidsieck.

2.26pm: Lineswoman goes off

An unnamed lineswoman left the court after copping a blow from to the back during Fabio Fognini and Jaume Munar's clash at 1573 Arena.

The pair's Round of 128 match-up was briefly stalled as the official was escorted from the venue with her hand over her face in apparent pain. The playing pair were forced to wait until a replacement umpire arrived.

The official was seen on court a few minutes later and received a clap from the Melbourne crowd.

1pm: Kid jumps in the spotlight

Sometimes the stage is lit and nobody is there to fill it. Enter: this kid.

Luckily, the normally mundane coin toss was made all the more exciting after an Open ball boy well and truly went beyond the call of duty, completing a little kick and spin before flipping the 50c for Kei Nishikori and Kamil Majchrzak.

Rumour has it he's in a Michael Jackson cover band.

Carpe diem, little dude, carpe diem.

11.30am: Tomic opens up the heart of Australian tennis

Australia's Bernard Tomic. Photo / AP

While the eyes of the tennis world were on Andy Murray, Bernard Tomic produced an honourable loss to Australian Open sixth seed Marin Cilic.

Then he blew it all up by launching a scathing attack on Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt as he suggested bias and promotion of players loyal to Hewitt and his management company — and in doing so implicated both Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis ahead of their Australian Open starts.

"We have a lot of issues that not a lot of players are happy about," Tomic said when first asked if he expects to play Davis Cup this year.

"The players that I have spoken to aren't. Myself, Kokkinakis, Kyrgios. I think once that sort of gets resolved we'll see. I stand by my call a couple years ago. I knew something was wrong in the Davis Cup. And now there is Kokkinakis and Nick as well who aren't playing because they have issues with some people. Hopefully that can be arranged and the best players can be playing for Australia."

The tirade sent social media into meltdown but some analysts seem to think Tomic may have hit a nerve, even if his point was made at the wrong time.

A lot more support on the socials for Tomic in his feud with Hewitt than I would’ve predicted. Interesting. #Ausopen — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottliebFOX) January 14, 2019

So is Bernard Tomic delusional & just deflecting from his loss? Or is he someone who feels he has nothing to lose, speaking on behalf of others with the same gripes? Or somewhere in between? — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) January 14, 2019

Unsurprisingly other tennis luminaries came out to support Hewitt. Todd Woodbridge led the charge and described it as a "poor attempt to deflect".

"One of the most disappointing things here is it's become his habit of deflecting a loss and deflecting what work he does to try to get better as a tennis player," Woodbridge told 3AW Radio.

"Lleyton copped it last night. The last one that copped it, at Wimbledon a couple of years ago, was Pat Rafter.

"Now, I've been in spaces in development that have been around Bernie and I can promise you that myself, Pat Rafter, Lleyton Hewitt — who have all got a wealth of experience in this game, both as players and dealing with media and trying to help our next generation — have given him enormous amounts of our personal time.

"I've been away from my family and kids, as Pat Rafter did, as Lleyton Hewitt has, to enhance Bernard's career. So it's time he actually used some of the things that we've given him, the tools, and try to just get his tennis back on track.

"Last night was a poor attempt to deflect that he hasn't been doing that."

Hewitt's manager, David Drysdale, said the former world number one would speak on Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm not going to comment on it … there is a number of inaccuracies and I'm sure Lleyton will address all of that this afternoon," Drysdale told SEN Mornings.

Longtime Hewitt doubles partner Sam Groth expects a strong return serve.

"I'm not sure he's going to hold a lot back to be honest," Groth told SEN.

"I think he's bitten his tongue for a long time on this stuff and I think it's time to address it and put it to bed.

"In a time where we should be celebrating Australian tennis in the country, we're talking about a guy who has bowed out in straight sets in the first round and we haven't really spoken about because this time last year he was off doing reality TV.

"All of a sudden we're talking about him again when we have so much more to talk about."

11am: Djokovic and Williams set to take the court

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, with 13 Australian Open titles between them, play their first-round matches Tuesday at what is expected to be a steamy Melbourne Park.

Williams, who has seven Australian titles and last won here in 2017, plays Tatjana Maria in the second match at Rod Laver Arena.

Top-seeded Djokovic, who will attempt to win a men's record seventh Australian title, opens night play on the same court against American Mitchell Krueger.

The temperature was already 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) when play began on all courts shortly after 11 a.m. local time and it was expected to rise by several degrees.

The sun and humidity added to the sultry conditions, forcing many of the early spectators to take relief by standing under giant cooling mist machines.