American tennis legend John McEnroe has made another strange appearance at the Australian Open.

This time it wasn't his short temper that has people talking, but his amusing antics as an interviewer.

According to some viewers, McEnroe appeared to be drunk while interviewing Roger Federer after the Swiss maestro beat Denis Istomin 6-3 6-4 6-4 in the first round of the Open.

The retired tennis great started the post-match interview rocking back and forth, and waved his hands enthusiastically throughout the conversation.

"It's nice to see you too, John," said Federer, which some have interpreted as a lighthearted dig at his interviewer.

Some viewers took to Twitter to express their bewilderment.

I genuinely thought the same thing. He was not himself in the comm box either. 🤔 — Sean Cullen (@SeanyCullen) January 14, 2019

Is John McEnroe drunk?



What’s with the waving hands🤔 pic.twitter.com/uDvVVO8wIg — Kel (@Mistekel) January 14, 2019

John McEnroe interviewing Federer fresh off a three-day bender? Give me Jim Courier any day. @wwos #ausopen — Josh (@Neetcho_) January 14, 2019

While explaining McEnroe's behavior has never been easy, his slightly off centre appearance was probably due to jetlag, having only flown into Melbourne that same morning.

In a chat with Channel Nine anchor Tony Jones before the night session, McEnroe talked about the long flight saying he was "very appreciative" of the opportunity to cover the event.

"When you fly in it's a hell of a lot easier to be a commentator than a player … commentating you just need a couple of hours. I'm raring to go."

Other than McEnroe's flailing arms, fans also questioned why Aussie Open favourite and four-time grand slam chapion Jim Courier wasn't the one conducting the interview.

"Kind of strange questions. I miss Jim...is he doing any on-courts interviews this year?" one fan asked on social media.

"Bring back Jim Courier!" wrote another.

Defending champion Federer faces Britain's Dan Evans in the next round.