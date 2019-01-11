Richie and Gemma McCaw are fully embracing their social lives as new parents, posting an image online today at a friends wedding with baby Charlotte in tow.

The former All Black captain and Black Stick olympian, announced the birth of their first child Charlotte on Decmeber 13 last year.

Today, Gemma posted an image of the new family unit on her Instagram at a friend's wedding.

"Beautiful day yesterday celebrating Nick & @bec_landels wedding. Congratulations to the happy couple #wedding #love," she posted.

Advertisement

Gemma and Richie were married in January 2017 and the child is their first.