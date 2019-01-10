Dan Evans may have secured shot of the year just 10 days into 2019 after hitting a stunning winner during qualifying for the Australian Open.

The British No 4 produced the remarkable shot during a second qualifying round match against Austria's Jurij Rodionov yesterday.

Midway through the first, Evans hit a weak return which Rodionov looked to punish with a powerful forehand down the middle of the court.

Evans was seemingly out of the point after being wrong-footed by the shot.

However, the Brit showed remarkable athleticism to spin around and produce a stunning winner from an improbable angle to the disbelief of Rodionov and the watching spectators in Melbourne.

Evans went on to win the match 6-4 3-6 7-5 and will now take on Paolo Lorenzi for a place in the main draw of the Australian Open.