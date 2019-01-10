New Zealand football icon Wynton Rufer has emerged from a coma after suffering a heart attack while riding a lime scooter on Sunday.

The 56-year-old All Whites great confirmed to NZME that he was "walking with a lime scooter" after attending the Breakers NBL match against the Perth Wildcats at Auckland's Spark Arena when he suffered a mild heart attack.

Rufer, who was with friend Florian Wellmann at the time, said he was expected to make a full recovery.

Wellmann earlier told German media that he screamed for help after Rufer went down while the pair were on a side street.

Wellmann's pleas were answered by an elderly woman who stopped and called emergency services on her mobile phone, while two other men also stopped their car to offer assistance.

"One of them (men) pushed me away and immediately started resuscitation on Wynton," Wellmann told Kreiszeitung Syke.

"I was totally in shock, paralysed. And the man did that because he completed a life-saving course three weeks ago."

According to Kreiszeitung Syke, Rufer was put in an induced coma but woke up again on Tuesday.

He has since left the intensive care unit.

Rufer told the site he "is doing well in the circumstances but I'm still in the hospital".

Wynton Rufer in action for New Zealand against Fiji in 1997. Photo / Photosport

Rufer became a household name when he was added to the All Whites squad late in their bid to qualify for the 1982 World Cup in Spain; instantly making a presence on the field.

His showings in the All Whites jersey saw him being snapped up by Swiss clubs FC Aarau and Grasshoppers.

He then starred for glamour German team Werder Bremen between 1989-95.

But despite being a massive name in world football his appearances for the national team were restricted to just 23; partly due to a reluctance from his club sides releasing him for All Whites duty.

Rufer returned to New Zealand in 1997, where he played for Central United and North Shore United, before then taking on a player-coach rule at the Auckland Kingz.

Named the Oceania Footballer of the Century by the Oceania Football Confederation, he is still a leading figure in New Zealand football and runs the WYNRS football academy.

